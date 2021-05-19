Monaco Vs PSG Prediction, Head To Head Record And French Cup Final History

AS Monaco will take on Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to keep the hopes of clinching silverware alive this season. The game will be played at the Stade de France, and will kick off at 12:45 AM IST on Thursday, May 20. Here's a look at how to watch French Cup final live telecast, team news and our Monaco vs PSG prediction for the same.

Monaco vs PSG prediction and preview

AS Monaco have had a brilliant season under Niko Kovac and the team will look to cap off their campaign with the Coup de France title. While Monaco' bid to end PSG's Ligue 1 dominance did see the light of the day, Les Monegasques could seek revenge in their first cup final since 2010. Kovac's men head to the Stade de France on the back of a 2-1 triumph over Rennes in the league, and a win could see the club lift their first silverware since 2017.

PSG have dominated competitions domestically over the last decade and will be defending their title when they face Monaco. Les Parisiens have lifted the title five times in the last six seasons, with defeat to Rennes in the 2018-19 final representing their only failure in that time period. Mauricio Pochettino's men are unbeaten in their last eight domestic games and will look to continue that run on Wednesday night. PSG are favourites and are likely to win retain their Coup de France title.

Monaco vs PSG head to head record

Paris Saint-Germain head into Wednesday's crunch showdown as the slightly better side in this fixture with 18 wins from their last 46 games against Monaco. Nico Kovac's men have picked up 13 wins, while 15 games have ended in draws. Nonetheless, Monaco have the upper hand having won both their encounters against PSG this term. The defending champions however have won the last five Coupe de France meetings between the two sides without shipping a single goal. The two teams had met in the 2010 French Cup final, with Guillaume Hoarau scoring the only goal of the game.

Monaco vs PSG team news

Monaco will welcome back Willem Geubbels from suspension, but Pietro Pellegri and Sofiane Diop are ruled out. Stefan Jovetic remains doubtful with a calf strain, while Ruben Aguilar could return to the XI for the final. As for PSG, Neymar is ruled out from the game with a suspension, along with Presnel Kimpembe. Julian Draxler, Marco Veratti and Layvin Kurzawa are also ruled out, while Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo remain doubtful with gastrointestinal problems.

Monaco vs PSG team news: Predicted XIs

Monaco: Majecki; Sidibe, Maripan, Badiashile, Henrique; Martins, Fofana, Tchouameni, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Volland

Majecki; Sidibe, Maripan, Badiashile, Henrique; Martins, Fofana, Tchouameni, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Volland PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Bakker; Paredes, Herrera; Di Maria, Rafinha, Mbappe; Kean

How to watch French Cup Final live telecast?

There will be no live broadcast or streaming of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the French Cup final will broadcast live on beIN Sports. The game kicks off at 12:45 AM ST on Thursday, May 20.

