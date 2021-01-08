Monchengladbach Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Bayern Munich at the Borussia-Park on Friday, January 8. The Bundesliga Matchday 15 game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM local time (Saturday, 1:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Monchengladbach vs Bayern team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

Monchengladbach vs Bayern preview

Marco Rose's side have been quite inconsistent in the Bundesliga this season. Monchengladbach have managed five wins, six draws and three defeats in their 14 games so far. However, they did get off to a positive start in the New Year after recording a 1-0 win over Arminia last weekend. Gladbach are currently seventh in the Bundesliga standings, four points adrift of Champions League qualification positions and will be hoping to string together a bunch of positive results.

On the other hand, Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich will be hoping to extend their winning run to four games on Friday night. The Bavarians are currently at the summit of the Bundesliga table with 33 points from 14 games. Bayern have lost just one domestic league game this season and have already scored 44 goals in the German top division. The European Champions showed their powers of recovery last weekend after recording a 5-2 win over Mainz.

Monchengladbach vs Bayern team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Marcus Thuram is ruled out for three matches after the forward was caught spitting on a Hoffenheim player. However, Alassane Plea is likely to return to the starting XI after being used as a substitute against Arminia Bielefeld last weekend. Jonas Hofmann has also recovered from a thigh injury but Valentino Lazaro is set to miss out on the crunch game.

For Bayern, youngsters Joshua Zirkzee and Tanguy Nianzou will miss out due to injury. Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich have returned from their respective injuries and are likely to start. Robert Lewandowski has 19 goals in the Bundesliga this season and is expected to lead the attack for the visitors.

Monchengladbach vs Bayern prediction

Gladbach have caused Bayern a few problems in the recent past and will be looking put in another stellar display against the German champions. Our prediction for the game is a 2-2 draw.

Bundesliga live: How to watch Monchengladbach vs Bayern live in India?

In India, there will be no live telecast of Bundesliga matches in India. The Monchengladbach vs Bayern live stream will be available on the FanCode app (Saturday, 1:00 AM IST onwards).

Image Credits - Monchengladbach, Bayern Instagram