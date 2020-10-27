Monchengladbach Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Reigning LaLiga champions Real Madrid will travel to Germany to face off against Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will be played at the Borussia Park and will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Tuesday night, October 27, (Wednesday, October 28 in India). Here's a look at the Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Champions League live: Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid prediction and preview

Real Madrid got off to the worst possible start to their Champions League campaign, going down to an inspired Shakhtar Donetsk in their opener. The Russian side who were depleted due to coronavirus crisis, ran rings around Los Blancos' defence to seal a thrilling 3-2 win in Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's side however recovered from the shock loss by dismantling Barcelona in the El Clasico fixture over the weekend and will hope to pick their first Champions League points of the season on their trip to Germany.

Monchengladbach have begun their Bundesliga campaign on a fairly positive note and secured a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan in their Champions League opener. Real Madrid are favourites for the clash, but Gladbach could take a page of Shakhtar's book and pull off an unlikely upset.

Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid team news

Marco Rose has an injury crisis to deal with as he welcomes Real Madrid on Tuesday. Midfielders Denis Zakaria and Laszlo Benes are ruled out of the clash due to their respective injuries. Left-back Andreas Poulsen will also miss the clash against Los Blancos, while Mamadou Doucoure is also a doubt along with Valentino Lazaro.

Zinedine Zidane will welcome Eden Hazard back into the mix after an injury layoff. However, Dani Carvajal, Martin Odegaard, Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola have all been left out of the squad, while Nacho is ruled out due to injury.

Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid predicted XI

Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Mattias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Cristoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Mattias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Cristoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

How to watch Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid live?

The live telecast of Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 am IST on October 27, Tuesday night.

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid, Gladbach Instagram)