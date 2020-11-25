Monchengladbach Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream, Team News, Champions League Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach play hosts to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night as they face the Ukrainian side in a Champions League Group B fixture. Scheduled to take place at Borussia Park, the match will kick off at 11:25 PM IST. Here are the Monchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream details, team news and our prediction ahead of the fixture.

Gladbach won the previous meeting that took place on November 3 on Matchday 3 of the UCL campaign. The German side thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk as they netted six goals and kept a clean sheet against the Ukrainian giants. Alassane Plea scored a hat-trick while Ramy Bensebaini and Lars Stindl also chipped in with a goal each for the Germans.

Borussia Moenchengladbach are the biggest surprise package this season as they sit at the top of Group B. In a group that consists of giant European giants like Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Borussia Moenchengladbach have managed to accumulate five points thanks to the draws against Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk, who started their European campaign with a blast by defeating Real Madrid, have failed to capitalize on the opportunities coming their way. The Ukrainian giants who stunned Real Madrid will have to be back at their very best if they wish to snatch any points from this fixture.

🔢 ______ & ______ will qualify from Group B 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/57P7XQvvcB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 25, 2020

Monchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Alassane Plea will miss the opportunity to score more against Shakhtar after testing positive for coronavirus. Breel Embolo is expected to deputize for him and start for Moenchengladbach. They will also be without the services of Jonas Hofmann, who remains sidelined after being injured on international duty. However, Denis Zakaria is expected to make a comeback and should be with the team for tonight's game.

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted lineup: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Herrmann, Stindl, Thuram; Embolo

Shakhtar will be without Yevgeni Konoplianka and Viktor Kornienko while Viktor Kovalenko has been isolating after contracting coronavirus. Ismaily and Maksym Malyshev remain long-term absentees, as the pair are still nursing injuries.

Shakhtar Donetsk predicted lineup: Trubin; Dodo, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Cipriano; Stepanenko, Patrick; Tete, Antonio, Taison; Moraes

How to watch Monchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk live

The Champions League game between Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk will air live on the Sony Network in India. Football fans can also use the SonyLIV app for the Monchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:25 pm IST.

Monchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to gather a considerable lead and book a slot for themselves in the knockout stage of the UCL campaign. With a 5-0 a distant possibility, the German side can expect Shakhtar to exact revenge this time around. Our prediction is a 2-1 win for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Image Credits: Gladbach Twitter