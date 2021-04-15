MONT Vs ATP Dream11: Monterrey Vs Atletico Pantoja Prediction And Team News

Quick links:
Monterrey take on Club Atletico Pantoja in their upcoming CONCACAF Champions League match as they look for a spot in the quarter-final on Friday, April 16. The second leg of the round of 16 clash is set to be played at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MONT vs ATP Dream11 Team, top picks, and other details of this clash.
¡PALABRAS DE NUESTRO DT! ðŸŽ™âš”ï¸— Club Atlético Pantoja (@atleticopantoja) April 14, 2021
Estas son las palabras de nuestro DT Matías Mazmud, de cara al partido de vuelta ante los Rayados de Monterrey en la Liga de Campeones ConcacafðŸ†ðŸ‘€ðŸ™ŒðŸ½#SomosGuerreros #SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/sT2pNdaOXr
Rayados de Monterrey will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as the hosts recorded a massive 3-0 win in the first leg at Santo Domingo earlier. They have managed to continue on their winning form as Rayados de Monterrey record yet another win defeating Toluca by 2-1 in their latest competitive outing.
The Liga MX side has been doing pretty well in the domestic league too as they currently find themselves slotted third on the league table with seven wins four draws and two losses from 14 games so far. With 25 points against their name, Rayados de Monterrey trail table topper Cruz Azul by 11 points and will be aiming to build positive momentum for themselves. A match against Club Atletico Pantoja will give them the perfect opportunity to correct all their mistakes and tighten up their loose ends as they prepare to play the second leg of the ongoing CONCACAF Champions League match on Friday.
Monterrey- Hugo Gonzalez, Jesus Gallardo, Stefan Medina, Sebastian Vegas, Cesar Montes, Maximiliano Meza, Celso Ortiz, Arturo Gonzalez, Aviles Hurtado, Vincent Janssen, Rogelio Funes Mori
Atletico Pantoja- Odalis Báez, Francisco Ortega, Ernesto Trinidad, Nicolas Rebollo, Guillermo Ferreras, Hansley Martinez, Josué Enrique Báez Castillo, Darly Batista, Robert Rosado, Alexis Ossa, Lisandro Cabrera
Captain- Rogelio Funes Mori or Alexis Ossa
Vice-Captain- Lisandro Cabrera or Maximiliano Meza
Goalkeeper – Hugo Gonzalez
Defenders – Ernesto Trinidad, Sebastian Vegas, Guillermo Ferreras,Jesus Gallardo
Midfielders – Arturo Gonzalez, Alexis Ossa, Maximiliano Meza, Josué Enrique Báez Castillo
Strikers – Lisandro Cabrera, Rogelio Funes Mori
Given the current strong form of Rayados de Monterrey, we expect the hosts to register a comfortable win and qualify for the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Champions League
Prediction- Monterrey 2-0 Atletico Pantoja
Note: The above MONT vs ATP Dream11 prediction, MONT vs ATP Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MONT vs ATP Dream11 Team and MONT vs ATP Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.