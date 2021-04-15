MONT Vs ATP Dream11: Monterrey Vs Atletico Pantoja Prediction And Team News

Monterrey take on Club Atletico Pantoja in their upcoming CONCACAF Champions League match as they look for a spot in the quarter-final on Friday, April 16. The second leg of the round of 16 clash is set to be played at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MONT vs ATP Dream11 Team, top picks, and other details of this clash.

¡PALABRAS DE NUESTRO DT! ðŸŽ™âš”ï¸



Estas son las palabras de nuestro DT Matías Mazmud, de cara al partido de vuelta ante los Rayados de Monterrey en la Liga de Campeones ConcacafðŸ†ðŸ‘€ðŸ™ŒðŸ½#SomosGuerreros #SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/sT2pNdaOXr — Club Atlético Pantoja (@atleticopantoja) April 14, 2021

MONT vs ATP Match Preview

Rayados de Monterrey will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as the hosts recorded a massive 3-0 win in the first leg at Santo Domingo earlier. They have managed to continue on their winning form as Rayados de Monterrey record yet another win defeating Toluca by 2-1 in their latest competitive outing.

The Liga MX side has been doing pretty well in the domestic league too as they currently find themselves slotted third on the league table with seven wins four draws and two losses from 14 games so far. With 25 points against their name, Rayados de Monterrey trail table topper Cruz Azul by 11 points and will be aiming to build positive momentum for themselves. A match against Club Atletico Pantoja will give them the perfect opportunity to correct all their mistakes and tighten up their loose ends as they prepare to play the second leg of the ongoing CONCACAF Champions League match on Friday.

MONT vs ATP Playing 11

Monterrey- Hugo Gonzalez, Jesus Gallardo, Stefan Medina, Sebastian Vegas, Cesar Montes, Maximiliano Meza, Celso Ortiz, Arturo Gonzalez, Aviles Hurtado, Vincent Janssen, Rogelio Funes Mori

Atletico Pantoja- Odalis Báez, Francisco Ortega, Ernesto Trinidad, Nicolas Rebollo, Guillermo Ferreras, Hansley Martinez, Josué Enrique Báez Castillo, Darly Batista, Robert Rosado, Alexis Ossa, Lisandro Cabrera

MONT vs ATP Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Rogelio Funes Mori or Alexis Ossa

Vice-Captain- Lisandro Cabrera or Maximiliano Meza

MONT vs ATP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Hugo Gonzalez

Defenders – Ernesto Trinidad, Sebastian Vegas, Guillermo Ferreras,Jesus Gallardo

Midfielders – Arturo Gonzalez, Alexis Ossa, Maximiliano Meza, Josué Enrique Báez Castillo

Strikers – Lisandro Cabrera, Rogelio Funes Mori

MONT vs ATP Dream11 Prediction

Given the current strong form of Rayados de Monterrey, we expect the hosts to register a comfortable win and qualify for the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Champions League

Prediction- Monterrey 2-0 Atletico Pantoja

Note: The above MONT vs ATP Dream11 prediction, MONT vs ATP Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MONT vs ATP Dream11 Team and MONT vs ATP Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.