MONT Vs LEO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Match Preview

Monterrey and Leon square off against each other in their upcoming Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura match on Thursday. The Primera Division match is set to be played on March 11 at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MONT vs LEO Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this Mexican League encounter.

MONT vs LEO Dream11 match preview

Monterrey have been one of the top-performing teams in the ongoing Mexican League as the hosts have registered five wins while playing out three draws and losing just one game so far. With 18 points in nine games, they see themselves occupy the third spot and are just 3 points away from matching the points tally of America and while having a game in hand. They will see this match as the perfect opportunity to go on par with the second-ranked team and look to cement their position in the top four of the Liga MX on Thursday.

Leon on the other hand are second-last on the Liga MX table. Sitting on par with last-placed Nexaca and 16th ranked Pachuca, the visitors are slotted 17th on the league table. With nine matches gone, they have recorded just two wins and one draw while losing six games with their previous three matches ending in losses. They will be aiming to turn their fortunes around but face an uphill task and will have to play their A-game if they wish to walk away with any points in this fixture.

MONT vs LEO Playing 11

Monterrey- Hugo Gonzalez,Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina, Carlos Rodriguez, Maximiliano Meza, vMiguel Layun, Vincent Janssen, Rogelio Funes Mori

Leon- Alfonso Blanco, Osvaldo Rodriguez, William Tesillo, Yairo Moreno, Stiven Barreiro, Fernando Navarro, Jean Meneses, Jose lvan Rodriguez, Luis Montes, Joel Campbell, Angel Mena

MONT vs LEO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Hugo Gonzalez

Defenders – William Tesillo, Jesus Gallardo, Stiven Barreiro, Stefan Medina

Midfielders - Maximiliano Meza, Jean Meneses, Miguel Layun, Luis Montes

Strikers - Rogelio Funes Mori, Angel Mena

MONT vs LEO Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Rogelio Funes Mori or Jean Meneses

Vice-Captain- Angel Mena or Maximiliano Meza

MONT vs LEO Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Monterrey to win the match with absolute ease as the hosts are likely to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Monterrey 2-0 FC Leon

Note: The above MONT vs LEO Dream11 prediction, MONT vs LEO Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MONT vs LEO Dream11 Team and MONT vs LEO Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.