Monterrey Vs Atletico Pantoja Live Stream, Team News, CONCACAF Champions League Live

Following their 3-0 win in the first leg, Monterrey will lock horns with Atletico Pantoja at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Thursday, April 15, for the 2nd leg of their CONCACAF Champions League last 16 clash. The 2nd leg between the two South American sides is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, April 16 at 7:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja: CONCACAF Champions League last 16 second leg preview

Monterey did a stunning job of building a strong lead in their CONCACAF Champions League tie with Atletico Pantoja and they will be confident of progression thanks to their 0-3 win on the road in their first leg. Javier Aguirre's side are now in complete control of the tie but will want to extend their winning streak to four games in a row when they host Atletico Pantoja for the second leg.

Meanwhile, Atletico Pantoja will be hoping for a miraculous turnaround in the second leg. The defeat in the CONCACAF last 16 was their first of the campaign. Matías Mazmud's side will begin their league campaign from April 20th onwards.

Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja team news, injuries and suspensions

For Monterrey, Daniel Parra and Miguel Layun are the two injury concerns at the moment. Parra has not played a game since October following a knee injury, while Layun has not featured since mid-March.

The visitors have no injury concerns heading into the game and Matías Mazmud is expected to field his strongest line-up on Thursday.

Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja prediction

Monterrey took a 3-0 advantage heading into their second leg at home and are clear favourites to progress to the next round, barring a collapse on Thursday. Atletico Panjota were simply outclassed in the first encounter and are expected to come out firing considering they have to overturn a three-goal deficit to qualify to the quarter-finals. However, our prediction for the 2nd leg is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

CONCACAF Champions League live stream: Where to watch Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja live stream

In the USA, the game will broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and TUDN USA. The Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja live stream will be available on the TUDN App, Foxsports.com and TUDN.com.

There will be no live broadcast/telecast of the game available in India. However, live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Monterrey, Atletico Pantoja Instagram