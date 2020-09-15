Montpellier Vs Lyon Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Michel Der Zakarian's Montpellier will host Rudi Garcia's Lyon in their upcoming Ligue 1 clash on Tuesday, September 15 at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier vs Lyon is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Wednesday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Montpellier vs Lyon prediction, the Montpellier vs Lyon H2H record and Montpellier vs Lyon live stream details ahead of the Ligue 1 encounter.

ALSO READ: Wolves Beat Sheffield United 2-0 In Premier League Thanks To Early Goals

Ligue 1 standings: Montpellier vs Lyon prediction and match preview

Montpellier are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings with one win and one defeat from their opening two games. Michel Der Zakarian's side began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Rennes before registering a 3-1 win over Nice on Saturday. Montpellier will be looking to build on their win against Nice but need to be wary of Lyon's attacking threat. The hosts have no fresh injury concerns heading into the clash against Lyon.

ALSO READ: Dimitri Payet Ridicules Neymar With Photoshopped Picture Of PSG Star's Head On A Dog

Lyon began their Ligue 1 campaign in style with a 4-1 win over Dijon. However, Rudi Garcia's men were unable to get all three points against Bordeaux after being held to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Lyon, currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings, have no fresh injury concerns for the game against Montpellier. Our Montpellier vs Lyon prediction is that Lyon will come away with all three points with a 2-1 win.

Montpellier vs Lyon H2H record

The Montpellier vs Lyon H2H record is dominated by Lyon. In 25 previous meetings between these two teams, Lyon have come out victorious on 15 occasions while Montpellier have prevailed six times. There have been a total of four draws between these two sides in the past.

ALSO READ: PSG 'strongly' Backs Neymar Claim To Being Racially Abused

Ligue 1 live: Montpellier vs Lyon live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Montpellier vs Lyon live on BT Sport. In the USA, the Montpellier vs Lyon live telecast will be available on beIN Sports. There will be no live broadcast of Montpellier vs Lyon in India but fans can check the Twitter handles of both clubs to keep updated with the live scores.

ALSO READ: Dresden Beats Hamburg 4-1 In Front Of Over 10,000 Fans

Image Credits - Montpellier Twitter / Memphis Depay Instagram