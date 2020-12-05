Montpellier Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 2020-21 Match Preview

Montpellier host Paris Saint-Germain at The Stade de la Mosson in Matchday 13 of Ligue 1, with the visitors looking to return to winning ways in the league. The Montpellier vs PSG live stream will begin on Sunday, December 6 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is the Montpellier vs PSG live stream information, Montpellier vs PSG team news and Montpellier vs PSG prediction ahead of the encounter.

Also Read: Neymar 'wants To Play With Messi Again', Plans To Make Things Happen Next Year

Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 live preview

The hosts have been in great form over the past few weeks, which has seen them rise in the Ligue 1 standings. Michel der Zakarian’s men have won their last four games in Ligue 1, and are currently placed sixth in the league with 23 points from 12 games. Montpellier are coming off a perfect November, with the side beating Lorient 1-0 in their last game.

Also Read: Messi To PSG? Neymar's Comments Stir Rumours As Barcelona Contract Edges Conclusion

While PSG have had success in the Champions League, their league form has suffered over the past few weeks. They are now two games without a win, with PSG coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 home draw against Bordeaux. PSG faltering’s form has seen their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings cut down to one point, with Marseille even having a game in hand over the Paris outfit.

Montpellier vs PSG team news: Injury update

#MHSCPSG Le groupe Montpelliérain 🔶🔷



🗓️ @Ligue1UberEats - J1⃣3⃣

👥 20 joueurs convoqués

🎯 Un objectif : tout donner ! pic.twitter.com/VLLg79UxF9 — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) December 4, 2020

Montpellier: In what will come as a big blow for the hosts, top scorer Andy Delort is out of the game, with the attacker testing positive for COVID-19. Damien Le Tallec is back from suspension but may start the game on the bench.

PSG: Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi miss out for the visitors, as does Juan Bernat. Julian Draxler may return after resuming training, while Abdou Diallo is back in contention after serving his suspension.

Also Read: MOT Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Game Preview

Montpellier vs PSG team news: Probable playing 11

Montpellier: Omlin; Sambia, Mendes, Congre, Oyongo; Ferri, Savanier, Mollet; Laborde, Dolly, Mavididi

PSG: Navas; Dagba, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Gueye, Herrera, Rafinha; Di Maria, Kean, Neymar

🆕📽️ On the schedule for Daily News



⚽️ Preparing for #MHSCPSG

✍️ Timothy Pembélé extends until 2024

👩 The derby against Paris FC for our @PSG_Feminines pic.twitter.com/fMLA0e1Klg — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 4, 2020

How to watch Montpellier vs PSG live in India?

Fans in the UK can watch the Nantes vs PSG live telecast on BT Sport. In the USA, the Nantes vs PSG live telecast will be available on beIN SPORT. The Nantes vs PSG live telecast will not be available for viewers in India. However, fans can keep track of the game and the real-time updates by following the team’s social media handles.

Also Read: Neymar Fires Warning, Says He Didn't Join PSG to Play Europa League Football

Montpellier vs PSG prediction

According to our Montpellier vs PSG prediction, the match will end in a win for PSG.

Image Credits: MHSC Instagram, PSG Instagram