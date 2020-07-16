Montreal Impact Vs Toronto FC Prediction, Live Stream, Head To Head, MLS Is Back Live Info

The MLS is back tournament marked the return of soccer in the United States, after the coronavirus pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt in March. Montreal Impact will take on Toronto FC in the Canadian Classique on Thursday (Friday IST) in the next match of the 24-team tournament played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field, Orlando, Florida. Here's a look at the Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC live stream details, Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC H2H record, and our Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC prediction.

MLS is back tournament live: Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC prediction and preview

Thierry Henry’s Montreal Impact lost their opening match of the MLS is Back Group C against New England Revolution, after Gustavo Bou scored the only goal of the game. Impact were unbeaten in the MLS 2020, before the tournament was halted due to COVID-19, defeating new England and drawing against FC Dallas. Toronto FC, on the other hand, drew their opening against DC United, blowing their two-goal cushion in the final 7 minutes of the clash. Toronto like their opponents were unbeaten in the MLS season before the enforced postponement, drawing against San Jose Earthquakes, before registering a win against New York City FC.

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC prediction: Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC H2H

The overall Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC H2H record favours Toronto FC as they have registered 13 wins in their previous 27 Canadian Classique clashes. There have been four draws registered in the Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC H2H matchup, and their most recent meeting saw the Toronto register a 1-0 win. In fact, the last five Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC H2H meetings, Toronto have registered three wins, while Montreal has won the other two.

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC prediction: Predicted line-ups

Montreal Impact: Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Rudy Camacho,Rod Fanni; Samuel Piette, Saipher Taider, Victor Wanyama,Zachary Braut-Guillard; Bojan, Maximiliano Urruti, Romel Quioto.

Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Rudy Camacho,Rod Fanni; Samuel Piette, Saipher Taider, Victor Wanyama,Zachary Braut-Guillard; Bojan, Maximiliano Urruti, Romel Quioto. Toronto FC: Quentin Westberg; Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea; Liam Fraser, Michael Bradley; Pablo Piatti, Alejandro Pozuelo, Tsubasa Endoh; Ayo Akinola.

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC prediction: Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC live stream details

Fans in the USA can catch the Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC live stream on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no MLS is Back tournament live telecast of the Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC clash in India. However, fans in India can watch the Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch the Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC live stream on Sky Sports. The match will kick-off on Friday, July 17 at 5:30 AM IST.

(Image Credit: Mark Delgado Twitter)