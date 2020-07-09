Montreal Impact Vs New England Prediction, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Montreal Impact will face New England Revolution in their Group C clash of the MLS is Back Tournament on Thursday, July 9, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 pm ET (Friday, 5:30 am IST). The Montreal Impact vs New England clash will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Here's a look at the Montreal Impact vs New England prediction, Montreal Impact vs New England live streaming details as well as the Montreal Impact vs New England H2H clash.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Set To Sue Nike Over Sale Of Defective Football Kits: Report

Montreal Impact vs New England live streaming: Montreal Impact vs New England prediction and preview

The Montreal Impact vs New England clash on Thursday comes nearly four months after Montreal defeated New England 2-1 in the 2020 MLS season opener on February 29, at the Olympic Stadium. Montreal boss Thierry Henry remains wary of the threat posed by New England but would be hoping to kickstart his MLS is Back Tournament with a win. New England hadn't won a game in the MLS 2020 season since football was suspended and have a great shot at rewriting their script by getting off to a positive start against Montreal. Although the two clubs have had a long break, the Montreal Impact vs New England prediction is that Montreal will come away with the win.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba Hints At Man United Stay, 'We Play More As A Team Than We Did Before'

Montreal Impact vs New England live streaming: Montreal Impact vs New England H2H record

The Montreal Impact vs New England H2H makes for interesting reading with the two clubs almost evenly matched. Having faced each other 22 times, Montreal have registered 10 wins while the Revs have nine. There have been three occasions when the Montreal vs New England clash has ended in a draw.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Stalls On PSG Contract Extension Amid rumours Of €200m Real Madrid Move

MLS is Back Tournament schedule: Montreal Impact vs New England live streaming details

Fans in the USA can catch the Montreal Impact vs New England live streaming on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no live telecast of the Montreal Impact vs New England clash in India. However, fans in India can watch the Montreal Impact vs New England live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch the MLS restart on Sky Sports.

ALSO READ: MLS Is Back Tournament: Insight Into Players Lives at the 'bubble' As MLS Restarts

MLS is Back Tournament schedule for Montreal Impact and New England

Montreal Impact will face Toronto FC on Wednesday, July 16, followed by DC United on Tuesday, July 21. New England will face DC United on Thursday, July 16 and then Toronto FC on Tuesday, July 21.

Image Credits - Montreal Impact / Henry Kessler Instagram