MOR Vs NAC Dream11: Moreirense Vs Nacional Prediction And Team News

Matchday 31 of the ongoing Primeira Liga season sees Moreirense taking on Nacional in their upcoming encounter on Thursday, May 6. The Portuguese domestic league clash will be played at the Parque Desportivo Comendador Joaquim de Moreria de Congeos with the kickoff scheduled (7:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the MOR vs NAC Dream11 team, top picks alongside other match details of this encounter.

MOR vs NAC Match Preview

Moreirense start the match as the 8th-ranked team on the Primeira Liga table having registered eight wins while playing out 12 draws and losing 10 games this season. Heading into the game following a three-match winless streak, the hosts saw their last outing end in a 2-0 loss to Victoria de Guimaraes in their last outing. The hosts have collected 36 points from 30 games so far and will be aiming to break into the top 6 of the Portuguese League with a win on Thursday.

Nacional on the other hand have been one of the worst-performing teams in the Portuguese league this season. They have failed to capitalise on opportunities and been unable to convert their chances with the visitors registering just six wins and six draws while playing out 18 draws in 30 matches this season. With 24 points against their name, Nacional trail 17th ranked Farense with 15th ranked Rio Ave hold a seven-point lead over the 18th ranked Nacional. Heading into the match after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sporting CP in their last outing, the visitors will be looking to learn from their mistakes and bounce back on the winning ways against Moreirense.

MOR vs NAC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- B. Rochez or F. Soares

Vice-Captain- R. Martins or L. Azouni

MOR vs NAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – M. Pasinato

Defenders – KA Souza, L. Rosic, R. Correla, N. Ferraresi,

Midfielders –K. Gorre, F. Soares, L. Azouni, F. Pacheco

Strikers – R. Martins, B. Rochez

MOR vs NAC Dream11 Prediction

Moreirense recorded a narrow 1-0 over Nacional when both the teams clashed against each other in the league earlier this month. The hosts start the match as favourites and are expected to replicate a similar scoreline by walking away with three points at end of this match.

Prediction- Moreirense 1-0 Nacional

Note: The above MOR vs NAC Dream11 prediction, MOR vs NAC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOR vs NAC Dream11 Team and MOR vs NAC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.