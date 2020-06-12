MOR Vs RIO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Moreirense will take on Rio Ave FC in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on June 12. The match will be played at the Estadio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Friday with a kick-off time of 11:30 pm IST. Moreirense are currently ninth in the league standings while Rio Ave FC are seventh on the league table. Fans can play the MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction, the MOR vs RIO Dream11 top picks and MOR vs RIO Dream11 team.

MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction and match schedule

MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction

MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction - Moreirense FC squad

Mateus Pasinato, Pedro Trigueira, Nuno Macedo, Rafik Halliche, Iago Santos, Lazar Rosic, Steven Vitoria, Abdu Conte, Djavan Ferreira, Bruno Silva, Joao Aurelio, Anthony DAlberto, Sori Mane, Ibrahima Camara, Fabio Pacheco, Alex Soares, Filipe Soares, Nuno Santos, Pedro Nuno, Luiz Henrique, Luis Machado, Luther Singh, Bilel Aouacheria, Fabio Abreu, David Texeira, Anderson Miguel, Gabrielzinho

MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction - Rio Ave FC squad

Pawel Kieszek, Paulo Vitor, Diogo Figueiras, Eliseu Cassama, Aderllan Santos, Toni Borevkovic, Nelson Monte, Messias Rodrigues, Matheus Reis, Pedro Amaral, Junio Ricardo, Costinha-II, Filipe Augusto, Al Musrati, Nikola Jambor, Ricardo Monteiro, Diego Lopes, Vito Ferreira, Nuno dos-Santos, Lucas Piazon, Carlos Mane, Mehdi Taremi, Gelson Dala, Bruno Moreira

MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Friday, June 12

Kickoff time - 11:30 pm IST

Venue - Estadio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas

MOR vs RIO Dream11 team: MOR vs RIO Dream11 top picks

Here are the MOR vs RIO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: M Pasinato

Defenders: I Santos, L Rosic, J Aurelia, A Dalberto

Midfielders: F Soares (C), R Monteiro. D Lopes (VC), N Dos-Santos

Forwards: M Taremi, G Dala

MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction

Moreirense start as favourites against Rio Ave FC in the Primera Liga on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these MOR vs RIO Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The MOR vs RIO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

