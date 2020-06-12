MOR Vs RIO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Quick links:
Moreirense will take on Rio Ave FC in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on June 12. The match will be played at the Estadio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Friday with a kick-off time of 11:30 pm IST. Moreirense are currently ninth in the league standings while Rio Ave FC are seventh on the league table. Fans can play the MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MOR vs RIO Dream11 prediction, the MOR vs RIO Dream11 top picks and MOR vs RIO Dream11 team.
Also Read | TON vs AVE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live
Um novo jogo, uma nova oportunidade de vencer! ⚔— Rio Ave FC (@RioAve_FC) June 9, 2020
Sexta-feira há @MoreirenseFC38 vs Rio Ave FC#MFCRAFC #RAFC #muitonossosemigual pic.twitter.com/c7vqb08it2
Also Read | SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, LaLiga live
Mateus Pasinato, Pedro Trigueira, Nuno Macedo, Rafik Halliche, Iago Santos, Lazar Rosic, Steven Vitoria, Abdu Conte, Djavan Ferreira, Bruno Silva, Joao Aurelio, Anthony DAlberto, Sori Mane, Ibrahima Camara, Fabio Pacheco, Alex Soares, Filipe Soares, Nuno Santos, Pedro Nuno, Luiz Henrique, Luis Machado, Luther Singh, Bilel Aouacheria, Fabio Abreu, David Texeira, Anderson Miguel, Gabrielzinho
Pawel Kieszek, Paulo Vitor, Diogo Figueiras, Eliseu Cassama, Aderllan Santos, Toni Borevkovic, Nelson Monte, Messias Rodrigues, Matheus Reis, Pedro Amaral, Junio Ricardo, Costinha-II, Filipe Augusto, Al Musrati, Nikola Jambor, Ricardo Monteiro, Diego Lopes, Vito Ferreira, Nuno dos-Santos, Lucas Piazon, Carlos Mane, Mehdi Taremi, Gelson Dala, Bruno Moreira
Also Read | BEL vs VIT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, schedule, Primeira Liga live game info
Date - Friday, June 12
Kickoff time - 11:30 pm IST
Venue - Estadio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas
Also Read | BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live game info
Here are the MOR vs RIO Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.
Goalkeeper: M Pasinato
Defenders: I Santos, L Rosic, J Aurelia, A Dalberto
Midfielders: F Soares (C), R Monteiro. D Lopes (VC), N Dos-Santos
Forwards: M Taremi, G Dala
Moreirense start as favourites against Rio Ave FC in the Primera Liga on Friday.
Also Read | VIC vs FAM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live