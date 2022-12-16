Moroccan Federation Files Complaint Over ‘grotesque’ Refereeing In WC Semifinal: Report

Morocco’s dream of becoming the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final and possibly lift the coveted trophy were crushed on Wednesday night. Defending champions France earned a 2-0 win to seal their spot against Argentina in the summit clash of the marquee football event. However, it is now understood that Morocco’s football governing body, FRMF has filed a complaint to FIFA over the poor refereeing in the semifinal.

As per reports, Morocco was upset with referee Cesar Ramos, who denied Morocco two penalties in the first half of the match against France. As reported by The Athletic, FRMF released an official statement about the same and said, “The FRMF has filed an official protest to FIFA regarding the grotesque refereeing of the France-Morocco match, especially following the two penalties not whistled for Morocco in the first half." The federation also mentioned in the statement that they would give their all to defend the rights of the national team in all fairness.

Moroccan forward Sofiane Boufal was shown a yellow card during WC semifinal

One of the incidents concerning the matter took place when referee Ramos issued a yellow card to Morocco forward Sofiane Boufal. The striker was booked for a foul on France left-back Theo Hernandez in the box. Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand while commentating on BBC studio weighed in his thoughts in favor of Morocco and said, “I think anywhere else on the pitch that's a foul, so why is it not a penalty? That is out of order. I think it's a pen, he definitely doesn't deserve to get booked."

While Hernandez had opened the scoring for France five minutes into the game, Randal Kolo Muani’s 79th-minute goal ensured a 2-0 triumph for the defending champions. France and Argentina will now lock horns in the final on December 18. The summit clash is scheduled to be played at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 PM onwards.