Last Updated:

Morocco Fans Clash With Police In Brussels After Defeat In World Cup Semi-final Vs France

Riots ensued in different parts of France and in Belgium after Morocco were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with France's 2-0 win in the semifinal.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta

Image: AP/@Brave_spirit81/Twitter


Heavy riots broke out in the aftermath of Morocco’s 0-2 defeat by France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal. In videos currently going viral on social media, football fans can be seen clashing in the streets of a few cities in France and Belgium, after France advanced into the FIFA World Cup final. In the videos, fireworks and flares can be seen belong flung across in the French city of Montpellier, while people are seen climbing a monument while holding red flares. 

In another footage from Brussels, small fires can be seen ignited on a street in the city center. In the same video, a man can be seen removing the French flag from his balcony, after Moroccan flags started throwing rocks at his windows. In another hear-wrenching video from Montpellier, a car can be witnessed crashing into a group of rioting Moroccan fans who were reportedly trying to steal a French flag. Reports also claim that riots and vandalism also took place in Avignon after Morocco’s loss.

Morocco fans begin riots after France advance into FIFA World Cup 2022 final; Watch

It is pertinent to mention that riot police were heavily deployed across several cities including Paris as the match had political and emotional resonance for both countries. Over 2000 armed police with riot gear were deployed near Champs-Elysees in Paris before the match kicked off. Here’s a look at the viral video footage from the riots.

However, this was not the first time in this World Cup that Moroccan fans were involved in riots after a game. The Moroccan fans had earlier created a ruckus on the streets of Paris after their national team's victory over Portugal in the FIFA WC quarterfinal. On Wednesday night, Theo Hernandez scored the opening goal for France in the 5th minute, while the defending champions took a 2-0 lead in the 79th minute, courtesy of Randal Kolo Muani’s goal, and sealed their place against Argentina in the World Cup final.

COMMENT