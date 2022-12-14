Morocco Goalkeeper Bounou's Son Confuses Mic For Ice Cream, Adorable Video Goes Viral

While the FIFA World Cup 2022 has produced some cracking moments on the pitch, it has also produced some entertaining moments off it. One adorable moment was when Morocco's star goalkeeper Yassine Bounou's son mistakenly deemed a mic to be an ice cream as he attempted to bite it as seen in the video below:

Yassine Bounou's son thinking the 🎤 to be 🍦 is supremely adorable! ❤️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YTorvQwDvM — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022

Fans react to Yassine Bounou's son's adorable video

The video featuring Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and his son has been well-liked by fans, who have given it over 1,700 retweets and over 12.9k likes within just six hours of posting.

And this when i does with cuteness 😭✨😭😭 good Luck today Bounou.💞💓 pic.twitter.com/C1APTqc37V — 🇵🇹💙🐰 🍉 🫶 (@Maria86663835) December 14, 2022

EVERYTHING about this Moroccan team is touching, sincere, true, the players, the children, the mothers, they write history 😍😍😍 — KYO MAÏ (@ABDASAM7) December 14, 2022

Awww, this is rarity to behold, so endering. Who watched it more than once🥰🥰🥰😅 — Esther Abankwa (@esthybella1) December 14, 2022

Morocco's dream run to FIFA World Cup semis

Before arriving in Qatar, Morocco had only ever won two of its previous 16 matches at a FIFA World Cup. Despite not being recognized as one of the top footballing nations, Morocco managed to top a group containing second-ranked Belgium and 2018 finalist Croatia and then eliminate Spain and Portugal in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively. In the process, they became the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup.

When it comes to the team's staggering stats, Morocco have only conceded one goal — and that was an own-goal by Aguerd against Canada — meaning Croatia, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal have failed to break down Morocco. They have only allowed 10 shots on target in five games and are averaging less than three shots on goal.

Amongst all their games, the match against Portugal has to be the highlight of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign because of not only the quality that the Seleção possesses but also the occasion of a quarter-final. Despite all the odds stacked against them, Morocco did the improbable by beating Portugal 1-0, in what was yet another shocking result in this year's tournament.

It was such an unbelievable moment for the Morocco team that it also prompted their star goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, to say, "Pinch me, I’m dreaming. Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us. They’ll know Moroccan players can create miracles."

