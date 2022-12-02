Morocco Reaches Last 16 Of World Cup, Beats Canada 2-1

Walid Regragui stood in the middle of a team huddle as his players reached out and patted him vigorously on the head. Then they threw their coach in the air, almost as if they had already won the World Cup. Regragui has been an international coach for less than three months but still guided Morocco to a 2-1 win over Canada that put the team into the last 16 and clinched first place in Group F ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia and semifinalist Belgium.

Regragui’s squad has now collected more victories at a single World Cup than any other Morocco team. No one thought that was likely when the Moroccan soccer federation took a gamble on the 47-year-old Regragui in August by giving him his first job in charge of a national team. The payoff has been historic.

“About 50 or 60 years of Moroccan history. We’ve done it in a few weeks,” Regragui said.

Morocco’s two wins in Qatar, a huge surprise over Kevin de Bruyne and No. 2-ranked Belgium and then the victory over Canada at Al Thumama Stadium, is as many as the country had won in all its previous World Cup appearances put together. Morocco also drew its opener against Croatia to advance unbeaten.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)