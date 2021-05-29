Last Updated:

Most Assists In Champions League Record: Who Has Most Assists In UCL History?

Most assists in Champions League: Before the Manchester City-Chelsea final, here is a look at who has most assists in UEFA Champions League history.

On Saturduay evening, Manchester City will be ready to face Chelsea in what could be one of the most exciting matches this year. If Man City win, they would make history at the Estadio do Dragao by winning their first-ever Champions League trophy. For Chelsea, this will be their third final. Here's a look at some Champions League stats and the most assists in Champions League history. 

Most assists in Champions League record

PLAYER NO. OF ASSISTS

Cristiano Ronaldo

 42

Lionel Messi

 

 36

Ángel Di María

 34

Ryan Giggs

 31

Xavi Hernández

 30

Andrés Iniesta

 29

Neymar

 29

Karim Benzema

 27

Cesc Fàbregas

 26

Luis Suárez

 26

Zlatan Ibrahimović

 

 26

Franck Ribéry

 25

Mesut Özil

 

 24

Thomas Müller

 24

Marcelo

 24

Kaká

 23

Dani Alves

 23

Frank Lampard

 22

Wayne Rooney

 21

Gareth Bale

 

 20

Gareth Bale

 20

Robert Lewandowski

 

 19

Arjen Robben

 

 19

Bastian Schweinsteiger

 

 18

Wesley Sneijder

 

 18

Raheem Sterling

 18

Clarence Seedorf

 18

Kevin De Bruyne

 

 17

James Milner

 17

David Alaba

 17

Florent Malouda

 17

Pernambucano Juninho

 16

Thierry Henry

 16

Raúl González

 16

Ruud van Nistelrooy

 

 16

Andrea Pirlo

 15

Toni Kroos

 15

Luís Figo

 15

Kylian Mbappé

 15

Alexis Sánchez

 

 14

David Beckham

 

 14

Hulk

 14

Douglas Costa

 14

Roberto Firmino

 14

Man City vs Chelsea final preview

Manchester City are entering this final after lifting the Premier League and the Carabao Cup trophy. The Championship League, however, will make history. While they've tasted success elsewhere, Man City are yet to win the UCL. Chelsea, on their end, will look to win for the first time after 2012. This will be the teams' 169th meeting throughout Champions League history, where Chelsea has 70 wins against Man City's 59. This match will also be a Champions League record of sorts as this will also be the two teams' first matchup in Europe since the 1970-71 Winners' Cup, which Chelsea won. 

Man City vs Chelsea final streaming details

Fans in India can watch the Champions League final at their home from the Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Those who want to stream, can do so on the Sony LIV app. Otherwise, updates will be available on official Twitter handles. 

  • Time: Sunday, 12:30 AM IST
  • Watch: Sony Sports Network

