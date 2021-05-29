Most Assists In Champions League Record: Who Has Most Assists In UCL History?

Quick links:
On Saturduay evening, Manchester City will be ready to face Chelsea in what could be one of the most exciting matches this year. If Man City win, they would make history at the Estadio do Dragao by winning their first-ever Champions League trophy. For Chelsea, this will be their third final. Here's a look at some Champions League stats and the most assists in Champions League history.
|PLAYER
|NO. OF ASSISTS
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|42
|
Lionel Messi
|36
|
Ángel Di María
|34
|
Ryan Giggs
|31
|
Xavi Hernández
|30
|
Andrés Iniesta
|29
|
Neymar
|29
|
Karim Benzema
|27
|
Cesc Fàbregas
|26
|
Luis Suárez
|26
|
Zlatan Ibrahimović
|26
|
Franck Ribéry
|25
|
Mesut Özil
|24
|
Thomas Müller
|24
|
Marcelo
|24
|
Kaká
|23
|
Dani Alves
|23
|
Frank Lampard
|22
|
Wayne Rooney
|21
|
Gareth Bale
|20
|
Gareth Bale
|20
|
Robert Lewandowski
|19
|
Arjen Robben
|19
|
Bastian Schweinsteiger
|18
|
Wesley Sneijder
|18
|
Raheem Sterling
|18
|
Clarence Seedorf
|18
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|17
|
James Milner
|17
|
David Alaba
|17
|
Florent Malouda
|17
|
Pernambucano Juninho
|16
|
Thierry Henry
|16
|
Raúl González
|16
|
Ruud van Nistelrooy
|16
|
Andrea Pirlo
|15
|
Toni Kroos
|15
|
Luís Figo
|15
|
Kylian Mbappé
|15
|
Alexis Sánchez
|14
|
David Beckham
|14
|
Hulk
|14
|
Douglas Costa
|14
|
Roberto Firmino
|14
It’s #UCLFinal day!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2021
COME ON CHELSEA! ✊ pic.twitter.com/4kjXksqEVC
Manchester City are entering this final after lifting the Premier League and the Carabao Cup trophy. The Championship League, however, will make history. While they've tasted success elsewhere, Man City are yet to win the UCL. Chelsea, on their end, will look to win for the first time after 2012. This will be the teams' 169th meeting throughout Champions League history, where Chelsea has 70 wins against Man City's 59. This match will also be a Champions League record of sorts as this will also be the two teams' first matchup in Europe since the 1970-71 Winners' Cup, which Chelsea won.
From 6:30pm tonight! 🍿— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 29, 2021
Tune into the #UCLFinal special of our live #WNRH show! Featuring coverage from over in Porto as well as at home in Manchester with you fans! 💙
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/zgOTeCuwMv
Fans in India can watch the Champions League final at their home from the Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Those who want to stream, can do so on the Sony LIV app. Otherwise, updates will be available on official Twitter handles.