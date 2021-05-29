Most Assists In Champions League Record: Who Has Most Assists In UCL History?

On Saturduay evening, Manchester City will be ready to face Chelsea in what could be one of the most exciting matches this year. If Man City win, they would make history at the Estadio do Dragao by winning their first-ever Champions League trophy. For Chelsea, this will be their third final. Here's a look at some Champions League stats and the most assists in Champions League history.

Most assists in Champions League record

PLAYER NO. OF ASSISTS Cristiano Ronaldo 42 Lionel Messi 36 Ángel Di María 34 Ryan Giggs 31 Xavi Hernández 30 Andrés Iniesta 29 Neymar 29 Karim Benzema 27 Cesc Fàbregas 26 Luis Suárez 26 Zlatan Ibrahimović 26 Franck Ribéry 25 Mesut Özil 24 Thomas Müller 24 Marcelo 24 Kaká 23 Dani Alves 23 Frank Lampard 22 Wayne Rooney 21 Gareth Bale 20 Gareth Bale 20 Robert Lewandowski 19 Arjen Robben 19 Bastian Schweinsteiger 18 Wesley Sneijder 18 Raheem Sterling 18 Clarence Seedorf 18 Kevin De Bruyne 17 James Milner 17 David Alaba 17 Florent Malouda 17 Pernambucano Juninho 16 Thierry Henry 16 Raúl González 16 Ruud van Nistelrooy 16 Andrea Pirlo 15 Toni Kroos 15 Luís Figo 15 Kylian Mbappé 15 Alexis Sánchez 14 David Beckham 14 Hulk 14 Douglas Costa 14 Roberto Firmino 14

Man City vs Chelsea final preview

Manchester City are entering this final after lifting the Premier League and the Carabao Cup trophy. The Championship League, however, will make history. While they've tasted success elsewhere, Man City are yet to win the UCL. Chelsea, on their end, will look to win for the first time after 2012. This will be the teams' 169th meeting throughout Champions League history, where Chelsea has 70 wins against Man City's 59. This match will also be a Champions League record of sorts as this will also be the two teams' first matchup in Europe since the 1970-71 Winners' Cup, which Chelsea won.

From 6:30pm tonight! 🍿



Tune into the #UCLFinal special of our live #WNRH show! Featuring coverage from over in Porto as well as at home in Manchester with you fans! 💙



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/zgOTeCuwMv — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 29, 2021

Man City vs Chelsea final streaming details

Fans in India can watch the Champions League final at their home from the Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Those who want to stream, can do so on the Sony LIV app. Otherwise, updates will be available on official Twitter handles.

Time: Sunday, 12:30 AM IST

Watch: Sony Sports Network

(Image credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)