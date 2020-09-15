MOT Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Montpellier will battle it out with Rudi Garcia's Lyon this week in Ligue 1. MOT vs LYN live is scheduled for Tuesday night, September 15 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MOT vs LYN Dream11 prediction, MOT vs LYN Dream11 team and probable MOT vs LYN playing 11.

MOT vs LYN live: MOT vs LYN Dream11 prediction and preview

Montpellier HSC will look build on their weekend victory against OGC Nice and pick up maximum points early in the league. On the other hand, Lyon could not get past the steely defence of Bordeaux and played out a goalless draw. Montpellier HSC beat OGC Nice to register a 3-1 victory and the team will look to continue their winning run. Lyon's formidable attack was quiet in their last game and the team will hope that it can break the deadlock this time around.

MOT vs LYN Dream11 prediction: Montpellier HSC vs Olympique Lyonnais Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 33 occasions. Montpellier HSC have won seven games while Olympique Lyonnais have won 16. The remaining 10 games have ended in a draw. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a win for Montpellier HSC.

MOT vs LYN Dream11 prediction: Probable MOT vs LYN playing 11

Montpellier HSC probable XI - Omlin, Mendes, Congre, Hilton; Souquet, Chotard, Ferri, Oyongo; Savanier, Laborde, Delort

Olympique Lyonnais probable XI - Lopes, Dubois, Denayer, Marcelo, Bard; Aouar, Caqueret, Guimaraes; Cherki, Dembele, Depay

MOT vs LYN live: MOT vs LYN Dream11 team, top picks

MOT vs LYN live: Montpellier HSC top picks

Daniel Congre

Teji Savanier

MOT vs LYN live: Olympique Lyonnais top picks

Aouar

Depay

MOT vs LYN Dream11 prediction: MOT vs LYN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Lopes

Defenders - Denayer, Marcelo, Congre, Hilton

Midfielders - Aouar, Caqueret, Guimaraes,Savanier

Forwards - Dembele, Depay

Note: The above MOT vs LYN Dream11 prediction, MOT vs LYN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOT vs LYN Dream11 team and MOT vs LYN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Olympique Lyonnais, Montpellier HSC Twitter