MOT Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Match Preview

Montpellier and Olympique de Marseille are all set to face each other in the upcoming match of the Ligue 1 season. This Ligue 1 fixture is set to be played on April 10 at the La Mosson Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (March 11, Sunday) according to IST. Let's have a look at the MOT vs MAR Dream11 prediction, MOT vs MAR playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

MOT vs MAR Dream11 prediction: MOT vs MAR match preview

Montpellier are currently 8th on the points table with 45 points from 31 matches and have registered just one win in their last five matches. The team has not lost even a single match in their last 9 Ligue 1 matches. They are also undefeated in the last 4 home matches in the season so far. These stats will certainly boost their confidence.

Olympique de Marseille on the other hand have 48 points from 31 matches and are placed 6th on the points table. The team has not registered a win in their last 9 away matches and will look to change the scenario by winning this match. In their last five matches, they have 3 wins and 2 losses. This should be a good match to watch.

MOT vs MAR Dream11 team: MOT vs MAR player record

Florian Thuavin is Marseille's leading goal scorer with 8 goals and will like to add to the tally in the match versus Montpellier. He also has seven assists to his name. Stephy Mavididi is in red hot form scoring 5 goals in his last 6 top-flight matches. His 5 goals are most out of the 8 goals scored by the team. The battle between the two should be good to watch.

MOT vs MAR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Florian Thuavin or Stephy Mavididi

Vice-Captain- Stephy Mavididi or Dimitri Payet

MOT vs MAR Dream11 prediction: MOT vs MAR best team

Goalkeeper: Steve Mandanda

Defenders : Daniel Congré, Leonardo Balerdi, Duje Caleta-Car, Salomon Sambia

Midfielders: Florent Mollet, Florian Thuavin,Téji Savanier, Pape Gueye

Forwards, Dimitri Payet, Stephy Mavididi

MOT vs MAR Match Prediction

We expect Olympique de Marseille to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Note: The above MOT vs MAR Dream11 prediction, MOT vs MAR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOT vs MAR Dream11 Team and MOT vs MARPlaying 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

Image: Olympique de Marseille / Twitter