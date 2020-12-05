MOT Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Game Preview

Montpellier (MOT) will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at La Mosson Stadium on Saturday, December 5 on Matchday 13 of Ligue 1. The game between Montpellier and PSG is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at our MOT vs PSG Dream11 prediction, MOT vs PSG Dream11 team and MOT vs PSG Dream11 top picks ahead of the game.

MOT vs PSG match prediction and preview

Montpellier are currently in sixth place on the Ligue 1 table with 23 points from their 12 games. Michel Der Zakarian's side are on a four-game win streak at the moment and recorded a 1-0 win over Lorient last weekend. Montpellier have certainly staked their claim for a spot in Europe over the past few weeks and will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form against Thomas Tuchel's PSG on Saturday.

Meanwhile, PSG are at the summit of the Ligue 1 table with 25 points from 12 games. The defending champions suffered a 3-2 defeat against Monaco and were then held to a 2-2 draw against Bordeaux in their previous two league games. PSG did, however, manage to record crucial wins over RB Leipzig and Manchester United in their last two UCL games.

Based on the recent form of both teams and considering PSG's star-studded attack, our MOT vs PSG match prediction is a 3-1 win for PSG.

#MHSCPSG Le groupe Montpelliérain 🔶🔷



🗓️ @Ligue1UberEats - J1⃣3⃣

👥 20 joueurs convoqués

🎯 Un objectif : tout donner ! pic.twitter.com/VLLg79UxF9 — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) December 4, 2020

MOT vs PSG playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for Montpellier: Omlin; Sambia, Mendes, Congre, Oyongo; Ferri, Savanier, Mollet; Laborde, Delort, Mavididi

Predicted starting line-up for PSG: Navas; Dagba, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Gueye, Herrera, Rafinha; Di Maria, Kean, Neymar

MOT vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - J.Omlin

Defenders - D.Congre, P.Mendes, P.Kimpembe, Marquinhos

Midfielders - I.Gueye, Di Maria, F.Mollet, A.Herrera

Forwards - Neymar (C), K.Mbappe (VC)

MOT vs PSG Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Montpellier: J.Omlin, D.Congre, P.Mendes, F.Mollet

Top picks for PSG: Neymar, K.Mbappe, Di Maria, Marquinhos

Note: The MOT vs PSG Dream11 prediction, top picks and MOT vs PSG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. Our MOT vs PSG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - PSG, MHSC Instagram