Mother's Day 2021: Mother's Day Celebrations Ft Firmino, Ozil, Wijnaldum And More

An exciting weekend of football didn't get in the way of top football stars celebrating the important women in their lives. The likes of Mesut Ozil, Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and others didn't forget to show appreciation for their mothers on Mother's Day. Here's a look at how a number of footballers celebrated Mother's Day this year.

Mesut Ozil tribute for mother Gulizar

Mesut Ozil has drawn plenty of controversy throughout his playing career, however, regardless of his issues, the German star has always shown support for his mother. On Sunday, Ozil took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for his mother, Gulizar Ozil. The 32-year-old Fenerbache playmaker also posted an image with his wife, who is the mother to their daughter, Eda.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino also took to Instagram and posted a lovely message from the Bible for his mother and wife. The Brazilian believes in putting his family ahead of everything else and has always shown his affection for them on social media as well.

Georginio Wijnaldum also uploaded a photo of his wife Mirella Pereira on Instagram, wishing her a happy Mother's Day. Wijnaldum and Mirella have four kids together.

Man United star Paul Pogba celebrated Mother's Day in March itself as the UK had officially announced that the celebratory day would take place on March 27. At the time, Pogba had a special message for his mother which read, "Today is a day to remember all of the mothers. The mothers that are here with us today and mothers that can no longer celebrate. Enjoy the precious moments with the people that gave you life, laugh with them, hug them, spend time with them because you only have one." On Sunday, he took to his Instagram story to wish her again.

Brazil legend Ronaldinho also had a special message for his mother, Miguelina, who passed away due to COVID-19 earlier this year in February. The World Cup winner posted a heartfelt message for his mother, uploading a number of old pictures with her.

Hyderabad FC star Akash Sharma recently also paid tribute to his mother before Mother's Day. The Indian international spoke to reporters and claimed that his mother, Suman, had a huge influence on his career. "It's mainly the mental support that she provides. My family back home watches all my matches on TV. When I have a bad game, my mother calls me up afterwards to console me. She never speaks technical stuff but gives me emotional support. And we talk for long."

He added, "She understands when I'm disheartened after a bad game and knows the right words. It helps me get up the next morning and train harder."

Image Credits - Roberto Firmino, Mesut Ozil Instagram