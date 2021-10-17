Mourinho And Bale Never Saw Eye To Eye At Spurs, Says Real Madrid Star's Agent

Gareth Bale returned to his former club Tottenham Hotspurs last season on a year-long loan from Real Madrid because he fell out of favour with then Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane. His return to Tottenham meant that he would be under the coaching guidance of Jose Mourinho. According to Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, Bale and Mourinho did not see eye to eye when it came to the game's philosophies.

"At Spurs, there wasn’t a fallout," Bale's agent told The Mirror while referring to Mourinho. "I just think they didn’t see football the same way – I’m being very diplomatic here. Let’s just say it wasn’t the best return to a club in history."

Bale returned back to Real Madrid after his loan spell with Spurs expired and was initially handed a prominent role under new Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before being sidelined through a torn hamstring injury. Barnett spoke about the injury issues and said that it was a shame that he got the injury at such a time with Ancelotti back at the helm as the Blancos' boss.

"He went back to Real Madrid and he was in the first team ­immediately," Barnett said of Bale's fresh start with the Blancos. "Unfortunately he tore his hamstring so it’s a long way back. It’s a shame with Carlo Ancelotti back as manager he got the injury this season."

How badly was Bale injured?

Real Madrid had not mentioned the extent or severity of the injury to their winger Gareth Bale but Wales boss Robert Page has revealed more details about it.

"You grade hamstring injuries from one to four, and his is nearer the four so it's quite a significant hamstring tear. We've been in contact with him and our medical department to see how it's developing. This camp has come too soon for him, unfortunately. Originally, it might have even progressed into November's camp but thankfully he's recovering better than anticipated. We're pretty certain he'll be OK for November," Page told the reporters present at a press conference as quoted by Goal.com.

So Bale should be available over the next few weeks as he steps up his recovery, but it is highly unlikely that the Welshman will be available for the El Classico on Sunday, October 24.

