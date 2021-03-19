Last Updated:

Mourinho Sacked Rumours Float As Tottenham MOCKED For Embarrassing Europa League Loss

Jose Mourinho sacked rumours have begun doing the rounds following Tottenham Hotspur's humiliating Europa League exit after Dinamo Zagreb's epic win.

Written By
Minaam Ansari
mourinho sacked

Tottenham Hotspur were pushed towards a humiliating Europa League exit by Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday. Jose Mourinho’s men had bagged a two-goal lead in the first leg of the round of 16 clash only for the Croatian giants to overturn the tie in the second leg to knockout the north London giants. The defeat hasn’t seemingly gone down well with Spurs fans, several of whom questioned the manager’s ability to continue, even as rumours of his sacking have begun doing the rounds.

READ | Jose Mourinho booked Snoop Dogg for WILD party during Chelsea days: Wayne Bridge

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham highlights: Orsic hat-trick sinks Spurs 

Harry Kane’s brace in the first leg appeared sufficient for the Premier League giants to progress into the final eight of the competition. But Dinamo Zagreb went on to produce an exceptional performance to win the tie as they sealed a berth in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

READ | Jose Mourinho accuses Tottenham players of 'Hiding' in North London derby defeat

Erik Lamela had a couple of brilliant opportunities to score in the first half on Thursday, thus effectively burying the game. But it wasn't to be, with the first half ending goalless. However, Dinamo Zagreb came out with an intent to advance further in the competition as Mislav Orsic went on to score twice in the second half to equal up the aggregate scoreline. 

READ | Europa League results: Dinamo Zagreb stun Spurs, Man United overcome Milan challenge

With Orsic forcing an extra time play, Spurs were in deep trouble. And Orsic went on to complete his hat-trick in the 106th minute, to put his side in the front. Although the north Londoners had the opportunity to again equalise on aggregate, Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik LivakoviÄ‡ produced a double save in the closing minutes. 

READ | Jose Mourinho stuns fans with sporting gesture for Dinamo Zagreb after UEL upset: WATCH

Mourinho sacked rumours begin doing rounds after Europa League debacle 

Following the defeat, questions have been raised over the manager's ability to lead the team from the sidelines. Although Mourinho apologised to the club fans for the humiliating defeat, the supporters weren't convinced with his tactics anymore.

The Mourinho sacked rumours have begun doing the rounds. However, ESPN reports that Daniel Levy will wait until the end of the season to decide on the Portuguese tactician's future at Spurs. The same report also suggests that the cost of axing the manager could be put at  £30 million. 

Notably, the Jose Mourinho contract runs until the summer of 2023. His contract includes no breakaway clause as well. Thus, any reversal from the earlier claims could spell a massive change at the club, with Spurs still keen on continuing with the manager at least until the current season concludes. 

Fans mock Mourinho after defeat 

Jose Mourinho record tumbles with Spurs

Ever since his appointment as the Spurs manager in November 2019, Mourinho has gone on to manage 82 games. During this time, he has racked up 43 victories, amounting to a 52.44% win ratio. Notably, this is his worst performance as a manager in his decorated career. As per the Jose Mourinho career stats, he has managed nine teams including Tottenham, having achieved the best win record with Real Madrid, at 71.91%.

Image courtesy: AP

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND