Mourinho Sacked Rumours Float As Tottenham MOCKED For Embarrassing Europa League Loss

Tottenham Hotspur were pushed towards a humiliating Europa League exit by Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday. Jose Mourinho’s men had bagged a two-goal lead in the first leg of the round of 16 clash only for the Croatian giants to overturn the tie in the second leg to knockout the north London giants. The defeat hasn’t seemingly gone down well with Spurs fans, several of whom questioned the manager’s ability to continue, even as rumours of his sacking have begun doing the rounds.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham highlights: Orsic hat-trick sinks Spurs

Harry Kane’s brace in the first leg appeared sufficient for the Premier League giants to progress into the final eight of the competition. But Dinamo Zagreb went on to produce an exceptional performance to win the tie as they sealed a berth in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Erik Lamela had a couple of brilliant opportunities to score in the first half on Thursday, thus effectively burying the game. But it wasn't to be, with the first half ending goalless. However, Dinamo Zagreb came out with an intent to advance further in the competition as Mislav Orsic went on to score twice in the second half to equal up the aggregate scoreline.

With Orsic forcing an extra time play, Spurs were in deep trouble. And Orsic went on to complete his hat-trick in the 106th minute, to put his side in the front. Although the north Londoners had the opportunity to again equalise on aggregate, Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik LivakoviÄ‡ produced a double save in the closing minutes.

Mourinho sacked rumours begin doing rounds after Europa League debacle

Following the defeat, questions have been raised over the manager's ability to lead the team from the sidelines. Although Mourinho apologised to the club fans for the humiliating defeat, the supporters weren't convinced with his tactics anymore.

The Mourinho sacked rumours have begun doing the rounds. However, ESPN reports that Daniel Levy will wait until the end of the season to decide on the Portuguese tactician's future at Spurs. The same report also suggests that the cost of axing the manager could be put at £30 million.

Notably, the Jose Mourinho contract runs until the summer of 2023. His contract includes no breakaway clause as well. Thus, any reversal from the earlier claims could spell a massive change at the club, with Spurs still keen on continuing with the manager at least until the current season concludes.

Fans mock Mourinho after defeat

Jose Mourinho has been tactically outclassed by a manager who's currently serving a five-year prison sentence. — COYS.com (@COYS_com) March 18, 2021

Daniel Levy has given more backing to Jose Mourinho during difficult spells than he did to Mauricio Pochettino in five years. — Marc Benamram (@Marc_Benamram) March 18, 2021

Mourinho’s about to be sacked for like the 5th time his rep is going down the drain he should retire before it’s fully gone — Riyadinho19 (@riyadinho19) March 18, 2021

Mourinho called Wenger a specialist in failure then became a specialist in failure. — Yasiin Bey (@umirf1) March 18, 2021

He's one of the worst managers in any of the top leagues in Europe right now. Can't think of any manager in any of those leagues I'd rather have less at my club than Mourinho. — Daniel Scaife (@danpscaife) March 18, 2021

Jose Mourinho record tumbles with Spurs

Ever since his appointment as the Spurs manager in November 2019, Mourinho has gone on to manage 82 games. During this time, he has racked up 43 victories, amounting to a 52.44% win ratio. Notably, this is his worst performance as a manager in his decorated career. As per the Jose Mourinho career stats, he has managed nine teams including Tottenham, having achieved the best win record with Real Madrid, at 71.91%.

Image courtesy: AP