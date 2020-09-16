MRR Vs CEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Scottish Premiership Live

St Mirren will lock horns with Celtic at Simple Digital Arena in a Scottish League first phase clash on September 16, Wednesday (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our MRR vs CEL Dream11 prediction, MRR vs CEL Dream11 team and probable MRR vs CEL playing 11.

MRR vs CEL live: MRR vs CEL Dream11 prediction and preview

Celtic have made an excellent start to the season and have picked up 13 points from their first five games and will back themselves to pick up three points against the St Mirren side who have played six and won just two games so far. Celtic will aim to win the game as they look to close the gap on Steven Gerrard's Rangers, who are their closest competitors and top of the division with six wins and a draw from the seven games they have played.

MRR vs CEL Dream11 prediction: St Mirren vs Celtic Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 38 occasions. Celtic have been the better of the two sides on 32 occasions. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a 5-0 victory to Celtic. St Mirren look shaky ahead of this head to head clash as they are without first-choice keeper Jak Alnwick. Second-choice 'keeper Peter Urminsky is also doubtful but has resumed training. Third-choice 'keeper Dean Lyness, meanwhile, has tested positive for COVID-19 and remains out. The St. Mirren side have completed an emergency loan for Zlamal.

MRR vs CEL Dream11 prediction: Probable MRR vs CEL playing 11

St Mirren probable XI - Zdenek Zlamal, Marcus Fraser, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy, Richard Tait, Sam Foley, Cameron MacPherson, Kyle McAllister, Jamie McGrath, Ilkay Durmus, Jonathan Obika

Celtic probable XI - Vasilis Barkas; Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy; Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest, Jeremie Frimpong; Odsonne Edward, Albian Ajeti

MRR vs CEL live: MRR vs CEL Dream11 team, top picks

MRR vs CEL live: St Mirren top picks

Ilkay Durmus

Richard Tait

MRR vs CEL live: Celtic top picks

Albian Ajeti

Olivier Ntcham

MRR vs CEL Dream11 prediction: MRR vs CEL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Vasilis Barkas

Defenders - Kristoffer Ajer, Joe Shaughnessy, Richard Tait, Shane Duffy

Midfielders - Cameron MacPherson, Kyle McAllister, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest, Ilkay Durmus

Forwards - Albian Ajeti

Note: The above MRR vs CEL Dream11 prediction, MRR vs CEL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MRR vs CEL Dream11 team and MRR vs CEL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Celtic Twitter