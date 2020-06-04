MRT Vs SET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Maritimo will take on Vitoria Setubal in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on June 4. The match will be played at the Estadio dos Barreiros on Thursday with a kick-off time of 10:30 pm IST. Maritimo are currently 15th in the league standings while Vitoria Setubal are 12th on the league table. Fans can play the POR vs VIC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MRT vs SET Dream11 prediction, the MRT vs SET Dream11 top picks and MRT vs SET Dream11 team.

Also Read | POR vs VIC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Portuguese League live

MRT vs SET Dream11 team and match schedule

Also Read | George Floyd death: Former Man City defender says he 'fears US police'

MRT vs SET Dream11 prediction

MRT vs SET Dream11 prediction - Maritimo squad

Amir Abedzadeh, Charles Marcelo, Zainadine Junior, Dejan Kerkez, Ruben Ferreira, Fabio China, Bebeto, Rene Ferreira, Eulanio Angelo, Josip Vukovic, Diego Moreno, Franck Bambock, Edgar Costa, Erivaldo Jorge, Jorge Correa, Bruno Xadas, Jhon Cley, Daizen Maeda, Getterson, Joel Tagueu, Rodrigo Pinho

MRT vs SET Dream11 prediction - Vitoria Setubal squad

Giorgi Makaridze, Lucas Paes, Joao Valido, Artur Jorge, Bruno Pires, Jubal Rocha, Joao Meira, Andre Sousa, Nuno Pinto, Silvio Manuel, Luis Miguel, Leandro Vilela, Jose Semedo, Andre Pedrosa, Leandro Silva, Nuno Valente, Tiago Castro, Eber Bessa, Tofol Montiel, Carlos Vinicius-II, Rodrigo Antonio-Mathiola, Jose Egas, Hildeberto Jose, Mirko Antonucci, Brian Mansilla, Khalid Hachadi, Frederic Mendy, Helder Guedes

Also Read | Mesut Ozil loses £22 million deal with Adidas over decreasing popularity and form: Report

MRT vs SET schedule

Date - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Kickoff time - 10:30 pm IST

Venue - Estadio dos Barreiros

Also Read | Lionel Messi helps Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero become fastest growing Twitch

MRT vs SET Dream11 team: MRT vs SET Dream11 top picks

Here are the MRT vs SET Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: A Abedzadeh

Defenders: Z Junior, R Ferreira, F China, A Jorge

Midfielders: E Angelo, D Moreno, E Bessa, C Vinicius-II

Forwards: D Maeda (C), H Guedes (VC)

MRT vs SET Dream11 prediction

Vitoria Setubal start as favourites against Maritimo.

Note: Please keep in mind that these MRT vs SET Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The MRT vs SET Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 OTD in 2017 to win their 12th European title