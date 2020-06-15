MRT Vs VIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Maritimo will host Gil Vicente on Matchday 26 in the Portuguese Primeira Lige at the Estadio do Maritimo stadium this week. Maritimo are currently on the 15th spot in the league standings with 25 points to their name. Jose Manuel Gomes' men have managed to win only 5 out of the 26 games played in the season so far (Draws 10, Losses 11). Maritimo lost 1-0 against Porto in their last league game.

As for Gil Vicente, they are currently placed 11th in the league. Gil Vicente have managed to bank a total of 30 points in the league so far with 7 wins to their name (Draws 9, Losses 10). Gil Vicente lost 3-1 against Famalicao in their last league game.

MRT vs VIC will commence on Saturday, June 15 at 11:30 pm. Fans can play the MRT vs VIC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the MRT vs VIC Dream11 prediction, MRT vs VIC Dream11 top picks and MRT vs VIC Dream11 team.

Also Read | Timo Werner To Chelsea Announcement Delayed Solely Due To Hindrance In Medical

MRT vs VIC Dream11 Team

Also Read | Chelsea Fans Ecstatic With 'agent' Rudiger As Defender Wishes Kai Havertz On His Birthday

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk's £220,000-a-week Deal Will Make Him Highest-paid Liverpool Player Ever

MRT vs VIC Dream11 top picks

S Lima (Captain) D Maeda (Vice-Captain) F Bambock J Correa Joel Tagueu Rodrigo Pinho

Also Read | Kai Havertz Opens Door To United, Chelsea As He Talks About The Club He Would Like To Join

MRT vs VIC Dream11 team (Full squads)

MRT vs VIC Dream11 team: Gil Vicente

Wellington Luis, Brian Araujo, Bruno Diniz, Denis Cesar, Joao Afonso Crispim, Alex Pinto, Edwin Banguera, Arthur Henrique, Henrique Gomes, Ruben Fernandes, Rodrigao Prado, Ygor Nogueira, Fernando Fonseca, Lourency, Samuel Lino, Vitor Carvalho, William Soares, Claude Goncalves, Bozhidar Kraev, Yves Baraye, Ruben Ribeiro, Hugo Vieira, Zakaria Naidji, Sandro Lima, Ahmed Isaiah

MRT vs VIC Dream11 team: Maritimo squad

Amir Abedzadeh, Charles Marcelo, Zainadine Junior, Dejan Kerkez, Ruben Ferreira, Fabio China, Bebeto, Rene Ferreira, Eulanio Angelo, Josip Vukovic, Diego Moreno, Franck Bambock, Edgar Costa, Erivaldo Jorge, Jorge Correa, Bruno Xadas, Jhon Cley, Daizen Maeda, Getterson, Joel Tagueu, Rodrigo Pinho

Also Read | Kingsley Coman Says Bayern Know What They Have In Him Despite Sane's Imminent Arrival

MRT vs VIC Dream11 prediction

Our MRT vs VIC Dream11 prediction is that Gil Vicente will win this game.

Note: The MRT vs VIC Dream11 prediction, MRT vs VIC Dream11 top picks and MRT vs VIC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MRT vs VIC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Maritimo Instagram account