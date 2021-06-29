MS Dhoni's Old Tweet On Spain's Victory Resurfaces As La Roja Beat Croatia At Euro 2020

Spain made it count when it mattered the most as they knocked out the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia from the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 with an emphatic 5-3 in their Round of 16 clash at Parken Stadium in Denmark on Monday.

It was an extraordinary, eight-goal thriller that ended in Spain's favor but not before Croatia had almost given them a scare.

However, more than the on-field contest, it was former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's old tweet that stood out the most.

MS Dhoni old tweet

It so happened that exactly nine years before this pre-quarterfinal clash i.e. on June 28, 2012, the then Indian skipper MS Dhoni had taken to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that 'Spain deserve to win this game but anyways now its lottery football, one who holds the nerve better will win.time for goalkeepers to b hero'.

Spain deserve to win this game but anyways now its lottery football, one who holds the nerve better will win.time for goalkeepers to b hero — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) June 27, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had tweeted this after a high-octane Euro 2012 semi-final clash between Portugal and the eventual champions Spain that the then reigning world champions went on to win 4-2 on penalties after both sides failed to break the deadlock at the regulation time and extra-time. Midfielder Joao Moutinho and center-back Bruno Alves missed for Portugal. Meanwhile, goalies of the respective teams Rui Patricio and Iker Casillas had showcased some outstanding glovework as they denied scoring opportunities to Xabi Alonso and Moutinho respectively in the first round.

Euro 2020: Spain vs Croatia

Coming back to the recently-concluded contest, Spanish goal-keeper Unai Simon unknowingly ended up conceding an own-goal as Croatia drew first blood in the 20th minute. Nonetheless, the 2010 World Cup winners bounced back in style with midfielder Pablo Sarabia scoring the equaliser 38th minute.

In the second half, it seemed that goals from right-back Cesar Azplicueta (57'), and winger Ferran Torres (76') would easily help Spain in consolidating a quarterfinal berth but, it was not to be as late goals from Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic helped Croatia stage a remarkable comeback into the contest as the game was tied at 3-3 as it headed into the extra-time.

Even though Croats started really well in the extra-time, they ran out of luck at the wrong time as Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal restored the 2008 & 2012 Euro Cup winners' two-goal cushion within the first half of extra time to register a stupendous 5-3 win for the former world champions.

Spain will now face Switzerland in the quarterfinals at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia on Friday. Switzerland qualified for the last eight clash by knocking out the World Cup holders France in a penalty shootout and Spain must avoid another upset if they want to prolong their stay in the competition.