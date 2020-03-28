MSK Vs DIN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Schedule

Minsk host Dinamo Minsk in a Matchday 2 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Minsk are on the third spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with a win in the only game played in the season so far. Minsk have secured the only three points in the season after winning 3-1 against Belshina. Minsk have a goal difference of 2.

As for the Dinamo Minsk, they are on the 10th top spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Dinamo Minsk lost their first game of the Belarusian Premier League this season. Dinamo Minsk played against Ruh Brest in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season in which they lost 1-0. Dinamo Minsk have a goal difference of -1.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 7:30 PM IST at the FC Minsk Stadium. Here is the MSK vs DIN Dream11 prediction, MSK vs DIN Dream11 top picks and MSK vs DIN Dream11 team.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Proposed David Alaba Plus Cash Deal To Sign Leroy Sane From Man City: Report

MSK vs DIN Dream11 team

Also Read | Harry Kane Urged To Quit Tottenham By Premier League Legend Alan Shearer

MSK vs DIN Dream11 top picks

Gleb Zherdev (Captain) Vladimir Khvashchinskiy (Vice-captain) Ivan Bakhar

Also Read | Manchester United Defender Wan-Bissaka Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

MSK vs DIN Dream11 team

MSK vs DIN Dream11 team: Minsk full squad

Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko.

Also Read | Arsenal Set To Do 'Whatever It Takes' To Sign Real Madrid Playmaker James Rodriguez

MSK vs DIN Dream11 team: Dinamo Minsk squad

Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Alexandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky.

MSK vs DIN Dream11 prediction

Minsk enter the game as favourites in the derby.

Please note, the Dream11 team and prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.