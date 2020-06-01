MSK Vs SLU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

FC Minsk will face FK Slutsk in their next Belarus Premier League clash at the KFP Minsk stadium this week. FC Minsk are currently 14th in the Belarusian Premier League. They have a total of 10 points to their name with 3 wins so far in the season (Draw 1, Losses 4). As for FK Slutsk, they are placed on the fifth spot of the Belarus Premier League points table with 17 points to their name. FK Slutsk have managed to win five games out of the 10 played (Draws 2, Losses 3).

MSK vs SLU will commence on Monday, June 1 at 8:30 pm IST. Fans can play the MSK vs SLU Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MSK vs SLU Dream11 prediction, MSK vs SLU Dream11 top picks and MSK vs SLU Dream11 team.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney 'drinks Like A Madman', Steven Gerrard Dances Topless In Bars: Hugo Rodallega

MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team

Also Read | Lewandowski’s Lavish £7 Million Poland Apartment Has Golf Simulator And Wine Tasting Room

MSK vs SLU Dream11 top picks

Yevhenii Chahovets (Captain) Yaroslav Yarotski (Vice-captain) Roman Gribovskiy Soslan Takulov Umar Bala Mohammed Yuri Kozlov

Also Read | Man City Facing A Nightmare Schedule As Clubs Meet To Discuss Project Restart Date

MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team (Full squads)

MSK vs SLU Dream11: FC Minsk full squad

Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen RoloviÄ‡, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa

MSK vs SLU Dream11: FC Slutsk full squad

Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets, Boris Pankratov

Also Read | Lionel Messi Looks Unstoppable In Training As Barcelona Skipper Puts On A Class Display

MSK vs SLU Dream11 prediction

Our MSK vs SLU Dream11 prediction is that FC Slutsk will win this game.

Note: The MSK vs SLU Dream11 prediction, MSK vs SLU Dream11 top picks and MSK vs SLU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MSK vs SLU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.