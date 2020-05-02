MSK Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Belarusian Premier League Live Game Info

FC Minsk will play against Torpedo Zhodino in the Belarusian Premier League on May 2, 2020. The match will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Let us look at MSK vs TOR Dream11 team, MSK vs TOR Dream11 top picks, MSK vs TOR top picks and other details.

MSK vs TOR Dream11 prediction: MSK vs TOR Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: FC Minsk Stadium

Date: May 2, 2020

Time: 4 PM IST

MSK vs TOR Dream11 prediction: MSK vs TOR Dream11 Match Preview

FC Minsk will host Torpedo Zhodino for the seventh round of the Belarusian Premier League. After three consecutive defeats, FC Minsk defeated Slavia Mozyr in their previous game. They are placed seventh on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Torpedo, on the other hand, have lost just once throughout this season, being placed third on the points table.

MSK vs TOR Dream11 prediction: MSK vs TOR Dream11 teams

FC Minsk: Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.

Torpedo Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich.

MSK vs TOR Dream11 prediction: MSK vs TOR Dream11 team Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Andrey Khachaturyan

Vice-captain: Gleb Zherdev

MSK vs TOR Dream11 prediction: MSK vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Vladimir Bushma

Defenders: Maksim Bordachev, Dmitri Yashin, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets

Midfielders: Andrey Khachaturyan, Vladislav Nasibulin, Nikita Kaplenko

Forwards: Gleb Zherdev, Valeri Gorbachik, Ognjen Rolović

MSK vs TOR Dream11 prediction: MSK vs TOR Dream11 Match Prediction

Torpedo Zhodino are the favourites into the game.

Note: The MSK vs TOR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the MSK vs TOR Dream11 team does not guarantee a 100% positive result in your games.