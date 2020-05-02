MSK Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Belarusian Premier League Live Game Info

Quick links:
FC Minsk will play against Torpedo Zhodino in the Belarusian Premier League on May 2, 2020. Let us look at MSK vs TOR Dream11 team, MSK vs TOR Dream11 top picks, MSK vs TOR top picks and other details.
Venue: FC Minsk Stadium
Date: May 2, 2020
Time: 4 PM IST
💪 Yes, our reserves win Slutsk!#fcdm1927 #дубльДинамо #ДинамоСлуцк pic.twitter.com/wKq3Iptsn1— ФК Динамо Минск (@FC_Dinamo_Minsk) May 1, 2020
FC Minsk will host Torpedo Zhodino for the seventh round of the Belarusian Premier League. After three consecutive defeats, FC Minsk defeated Slavia Mozyr in their previous game. They are placed seventh on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Torpedo, on the other hand, have lost just once throughout this season, being placed third on the points table.
FC Minsk: Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.
Torpedo Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich.
Captain: Andrey Khachaturyan
Vice-captain: Gleb Zherdev
Goalkeeper: Vladimir Bushma
Defenders: Maksim Bordachev, Dmitri Yashin, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets
Midfielders: Andrey Khachaturyan, Vladislav Nasibulin, Nikita Kaplenko
Forwards: Gleb Zherdev, Valeri Gorbachik, Ognjen Rolović
Torpedo Zhodino are the favourites into the game.