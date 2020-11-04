MU Vs CF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview, MLS Live

Minnesota United will lock horns with the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The match will be played at the Allianz Field and will kick off at 6:30 am IST on November 5. Here's a look at our MU vs CF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the game.

MU vs CF live: MU vs CF match prediction and preview

Minnesota United are in contention to make the playoffs and are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota have won eight of their 19 games and are unbeaten in their last five. On the other hand, Chicago Fire have struggled for form and are 11th in the Eastern Conference. The hosts will be fresh from their 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids, with an Abubakar own goal ensuring the three points.

Meanwhile, Chicago will hope to return to winning ways after their draw at Nashville. Chicago have only won five of their 21 games and have won only a solitary game in their last five. Minnesota are favourites for the game and are likely to clinch the three points on Wednesday. However, the visitors won the last time they faced Minnesota, with Nicolas Gaitan and Aleksandar Katai scoring in a 2-0 win in May 2019.

MU vs CF Live: Probable MU vs CF playing 11

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jan Gregus, Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay, Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson, Mason Toye, Aaron Schoenfeld

Chicago Fire FC: Robert Shuttleworth, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Boris Sekulic, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Gaston Gimenez, Jonathan Bornstein, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric, Ignacio Aliseda

MU vs CF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper : Robert Shuttleworth

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Jonathan Bornstein

Midfielders: Ethan Finlay, Hassani Dotson, Jacori Hayes, Kevin Molino

Strikers: Ignacio Aliseda, Aaron Schoenfeld

MU vs CF prediction: top picks

MU vs CF Dream11 team captain: Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino

MU vs CF Dream11 team vice-captain: Ignacio Aliseda, Jacori Hayes

Note: The MU vs CF Dream11 prediction, top picks and MU vs CF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MU vs CF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Minnesota United, Chicago Fire Instagram)