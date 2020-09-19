MU Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Manchester United being their Premier League campaign as they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday, September 19, 10 pm IST. While Palace come into this game having picked up a 1-0 victory over Southampton, the Eagles were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to Bournemouth. Here's a look at our MU vs CRY Dream11 prediction, MU vs CRY Dream11 team and the probable MU vs CRY playing 11.

The Red Devils begin their new season hoping to bridge the gap at the top of the table and challenge for the title and in order to do so the side needs to hit the ground running this weekend. On the other side, Crystal Palace will certainly believe that they can edge Manchester United in the game. The Crystal Palace side will look towards Wilfried Zaha to provide them with the breakthrough while the Palace defence will wary of the threat that the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood bring in.

MU vs CRY Dream11 prediction: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 19 occasions with Manchester United winning 14 of them. Palace have managed to win only two games with three ending in a draw. The last time the two sides met, Manchester United emerged victorious, winning the tie 2-0.

MU vs CRY Dream11 prediction: Probable MU vs CRY playing 11

Manchester United probable XI - Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Van de Beek, James, Bruno, Rashford, Martial

Crystal Palace probable XI - Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell, Eze, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha, Batshuayi, Ayew

MU vs CRY live: MU vs CRY Dream11 team, top picks

MU vs CRY live: Manchester United top picks

Rashford

Bruno

MU vs CRY live: Crystal Pace top picks

Eze

Zaha

MU vs CRY Dream11 prediction: MU vs CRY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Henderson

Defenders - Mitchell, Kouyate, Lindelof, Maguire

Midfielders - Pogba, Eze, Bruno, Rashford (C)

Forwards - Zaha (VC), Batshuayi

Note: The above MU vs CRY Dream11 prediction, MU vs CRY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MU vs CRY Dream11 team and MU vs CRY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Manchester United Twitter