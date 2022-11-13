Mukesh Ambani Enters Fray To Bid For Premier League Giant Liverpool FC's Takeover: Reports

The decision by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to sell Premier League team Liverpool took everyone by surprise. Having brought the club in 2010, the American owners are taking the help of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to sell the club. FSG bought the club for a reported amount of £300 million from previous owners George N. Gillett Jr and Tom Hicks. According to the latest report by Mirror, FSG is willing to sell Liverpool FC for £4bn.

#BREAKING | Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani enters the race to bid for world-renowned English football club Liverpool FC's takeover: Reports. Tune in here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/GeHogQXZb1 — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Will the world's 8th richest person buy Liverpool? Everything we know so far

As per the report, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries has already enquired about the club. However, the multi-billionaire will have to fend off challenges from other parties from the Middle East and the USA to acquire the club. Earlier, a report from Arabian Business stated that the Dubai International Capital group would be willing to offer a staggering £4.3 billion to buy the Reds, an amount that is 10 times more than what they bid in 2007.

Mukesh Ambani already owns Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket giants Mumbai Indians and also helped to set up the Indian Super League. He was dubbed ‘The World’s Richest Sports Team Owner‘ after purchasing the Mumbai Indians team.

Fenway Sports Group's statement on sale of Liverpool

The statement released by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group confirmed via the Athletic said, "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

The statement further said, "FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

The publication stated that FSG has looked at opportunities o f selling the EPL club in the past but decided against moving forward with them. The Anfield outfit has enjoyed immense success under FSG with Jurgen Klopp's side winning a Premier League title, a Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and European Super Cup over the past few years.