'Oh Amchi Mumbai!' | Mumbai City FC Clinch Historic Win Over Air Force Club In AFC Champions League

Mumbai City FC have played two games in the AFC Champions League so far and have three points with one win and one loss to their name. Read further.

Vishal Tiwari
Mumbai City FC created history on Monday, April 11, by becoming the first Indian club to win an AFC Champions League match. The match was played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Mumbai City FC came from behind to defeat Air Force Club of Iraq 2-1 in their group stage match. Mumbai turned the game around after conceding in the 59th minute, scoring two back-to-back goals to secure second place in Group B of the ongoing AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club

Both teams failed to score in the first half, and the game ended with a score of 0-0 at halftime. Near the one-hour mark, Air Force Club's Hammadi Ahmed came off the bench and scored an incredible goal to give his team the lead. However, the Iraqi club's lead was short-lived, as Mumbai's Diego Mauricio equalised with a penalty kick. Then came the game-winning goal for the Indian club, when Rahul Bheke scored one after an assist from Jahouh to give Mumbai the lead for the first time in the game.

Mumbai managed to maintain the lead for the next 15 minutes, thus, finishing the game with a historic win in the AFC Champions League. Mumbai have played two games in the competition so far and have three points to their name with one win and one loss. Iraq's Air Force Club has also played two matches and has won one.

Netizens' reaction

Meanwhile, netizens are elated with Mumbai's win in the AFC Champions League. Football enthusiasts in India have taken to social media to react to the historic victory. Here's how fans reacted to Mumbai's win on Twitter. 

Mumbai will next lock horns against Al Jazira on April 14 before meeting them again on April 18. The last two group stage games for Mumbai will be against Al Shabab and the Air Force Club, respectively. Earlier last week, Mumbai went down 3-0 against Al Shabab in their first match of the tournament. Al Shabab are currently leading the Group B table with six points to their name, two wins in two matches. 

