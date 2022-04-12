Mumbai City FC created history on Monday, April 11, by becoming the first Indian club to win an AFC Champions League match. The match was played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Mumbai City FC came from behind to defeat Air Force Club of Iraq 2-1 in their group stage match. Mumbai turned the game around after conceding in the 59th minute, scoring two back-to-back goals to secure second place in Group B of the ongoing AFC Champions League.

🚨FT | 🇮🇶 Air Force Club 1️⃣- 2️⃣ Mumbai City FC 🇮🇳



HISTORIC. The Islanders become the first-ever 🇮🇳 Indian Club to win an #ACL match. Rahul Bheke, a local Mumbai lad, sweetened the night by scoring the winner 🔥#ACL2022 | #AFCvMUM pic.twitter.com/wy3KAZapiQ — #ACL2022 (@TheAFCCL) April 11, 2022

Mumbai City FC vs Air Force Club

Both teams failed to score in the first half, and the game ended with a score of 0-0 at halftime. Near the one-hour mark, Air Force Club's Hammadi Ahmed came off the bench and scored an incredible goal to give his team the lead. However, the Iraqi club's lead was short-lived, as Mumbai's Diego Mauricio equalised with a penalty kick. Then came the game-winning goal for the Indian club, when Rahul Bheke scored one after an assist from Jahouh to give Mumbai the lead for the first time in the game.

Mumbai managed to maintain the lead for the next 15 minutes, thus, finishing the game with a historic win in the AFC Champions League. Mumbai have played two games in the competition so far and have three points to their name with one win and one loss. Iraq's Air Force Club has also played two matches and has won one.

Netizens' reaction

Meanwhile, netizens are elated with Mumbai's win in the AFC Champions League. Football enthusiasts in India have taken to social media to react to the historic victory. Here's how fans reacted to Mumbai's win on Twitter.

A historic night awaits our city 🤩



Join our friends from @WCBMumbai tonight as @MumbaiCityFC play their first ever Asian Champions League game ⚽️



OH AMCHI MUMBAI 💙#WCB #MCFC #MumbaiCityFC #AFC https://t.co/IP4kH0Bn04 — Chelsea Mumbai - Bayside Blues (@MumbaiChelsea) April 8, 2022

The man🔥who's name will forever be in the history of indian football pic.twitter.com/ONStgSLd1H — Atul Mishra (@AtulMis15502967) April 11, 2022

We have truly arrived in Asian Champions league💙 pic.twitter.com/3swTzr9aQy — Atheist Mumbaikar😈..... (@AtheistMumbai) April 11, 2022

Winning against an club which won ACL titles is not an easy one,well played keep up the good work in coming matches. — Rakesh Russell (@rakeshrussell52) April 12, 2022

Mumbaiiiiiii less goo islander so proud of the team!!!!! They did it — Pratham Mohite (@pratham_mohite) April 11, 2022

We had done it . An emotional moment for every Indian football fan 🥺. You made all us proud 💙🇮🇳#Mumbaicityfc — Kshitij Dhankar (@KshitijDhankar) April 11, 2022

Mumbai will next lock horns against Al Jazira on April 14 before meeting them again on April 18. The last two group stage games for Mumbai will be against Al Shabab and the Air Force Club, respectively. Earlier last week, Mumbai went down 3-0 against Al Shabab in their first match of the tournament. Al Shabab are currently leading the Group B table with six points to their name, two wins in two matches.

Image: MumbaiCityFC/Twitter