Mumbai City FC Coach Jorge Costa Accuses Referee Of Racially Abusing Serge Kevyn

Mumbai City FC brought an end to Bengaluru FC’s unbeaten run at home with a thrilling 3-2 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. While MCFC will be happy with the three points away from home, the visiting team's coach Jorge Costa accused Saudi Arabian referee Turki Alkhudhayr of making racist gestures at one of his players after the match.

ISL: Jorge Costa claims referee made racist gesture to Mumbai City FC player

The Portuguese coach claimed after the game that the referee had made gestures at Mumbai City FC forward Serge Kevyn and had called him a 'monkey'. Costa said that he is speaking about the respect the referee didn’t have for Kevyn. In response to Costa's serious allegations against the referee, Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) CEO Martin Bain said that Indian Super League (ISL) will ask the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to investigate the matter fully and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

ISL: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

The match between both the sides was a see-saw battle as Mumbai City FC gave up their lead twice in the match but finally managed to pick up a late goal to seal vital points away from home. Subhasish Bose opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a header. The lead was cancelled after Mato Grgic’s own goal in the 58th minute. The lead was restored again thanks to a strike from Diego Carlos in 77th minute. Sunil Chhetri once again levelled the game from the spot in the 89th minute. MUFC midfielder Rowllin Borges sealed the game in the injury time and hand the team a full three points.

