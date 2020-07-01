Mumbai City FC Joke About Bringing Manchester City Left-back Benjamin Mendy To ISL

Mumbai City FC have taken to Twitter to try and lure Man City left-back Benjamin Mendy to join their ranks. The Indian Super League club joked they would 'love to have Benjamin Mendy' in India if Man City didn't mind. Earlier this week, Man City star Benjamin Mendy revealed that he remains keen on visiting 'beautiful India' and was waiting for an invitation form the Man City fans in the country.

We'd love to have you over @benmendy23, if our friends at @ManCity don't mind 😬 You're always invited! 🙋🏻‍♂️🔵 https://t.co/4goj7Vwpij — Mumbai City FC (at 🏠) (@MumbaiCityFC) July 1, 2020

Mumbai City FC joke with Man City star Benjamin Mendy over a transfer

Mumbai City FC are yet to win an ISL title since the club was founded in 2014 and are still on the lookout for top signings to bolster their squad. Upon hearing the news that Man City defender Benjamin Mendy was keen to visit India, the Blue Army fans posted a picture of the Frenchman donning a Mumbai City FC jersey. The official Mumbai City FC Twitter account responded to Mendy in a Mumbai City FC jersey and revealed that they would 'love to have him if Man City didn't mind'.

Benjamin Mendy reveals plan to visit India

In conversation with English Premier League broadcaster Star Sports, two-time Premier League winner Benjamin Mendy claimed that he is eagerly awaiting a visit to India in the near future. 'Firstly, I hope that everyone in India is doing fine amid the coronavirus pandemic', he began, before labelling India as a 'beautiful country. 'I hope that fans are enjoying the restart of football and I'm waiting for people to invite me to India', he added.

Benjamin Mendy joined Man City from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in 2017 for a reported £52 million. Since his arrival at the Etihad, Mendy has won the Premier League on two occasions also winning two English League Cups and the FA Cup. Benjamin Mendy's Man City contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Mumbai City FC owned by City Football Group

Man City owner's, City Football Group, have a 65 percent stake in ISL club Mumbai City FC. Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor & Bimal Parekh make up for the remaining 35 percent ownership at Mumbai City FC. City Football Group have full ownership of Manchester City, Melbourne City FC and Uruguayan club Montevideo City Torque.

Image Credits - Benjamin Mendy Twitter