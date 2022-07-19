Mumbai City FC Ropes In Midfielder Greg Stewart For Upcoming ISL Season

Former Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC on Tuesday signed Greg Stewart of Scotland as their new attacking midfielder ahead of the Indian Super League, signing him on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old was the cynosure of Jamshedpur FC’s ISL League Winners’ Shield triumph last season in his first foray outside Britain.

Stewart was directly involved in 20 out of the 43 goals registered by Jamshedpur (10 goals and 10 assists) and was the leading assist maker last season.

The versatile footballer was also voted as the "Hero of the League' in his debut ISL campaign.

"The club outlined their plans and their ambitions right from the outset and I believe joining Mumbai City is the right step forward to continue my journey in India," he said in a statement.

Greg started his youth career first at the Rangers’ Academy followed by the Heart of Midlothian youth set-up before he went on to make his senior debut for Cowdenbeath, spending four seasons at the club.

He then joined Dundee FC in 2014 in a pivotal career move, making the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year award twice in a row in 2015 and 2016.

In 2016, he moved to English Championship club Birmingham City, where he also enjoyed loan spells at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

After spending three seasons in Birmingham, Greg eventually secured a move to Rangers in 2019, where he was a key member of Steven Gerrard's squad. His contributions helped Rangers secure a historic Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season.