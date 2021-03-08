Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa Live Stream, Prediction, ISL Semi-final 2nd Leg Preview

Following a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg, Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Mumbai City will square off against FC Goa in the second leg of the semi-final. The match will be played on Monday, March 8, 2021. Here are the Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

Also Read | Virat Kohli keeps cricket aside to motivate FC Goa ahead of ISL 2021 semi-final: WATCH

How to watch ISL semi-final live?

The ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live stream will be provided on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app, while the live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch ISL semi-final:

Venue: GMC Stadium

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Also Read | ISL playoffs 2021 schedule, fixtures, live stream, prediction and preview

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa prediction and preview

The first leg of the semi-final clash ended in a four-goal thriller with the two sides now keen on making the most of the second-leg tie. Although FC Goa did bag the lead, with Igor Angulo scoring from the spot, Hugo Moumous equalised later in the first half.

FC Goa repeated their first half spectacle in the other half with Saviour Gama putting his side in the front for the second time in the game in the 59th minute. But their lead could not last long, as Mourtada Fall went on to bag the equaliser two minutes later.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC post zestful clip ahead of ISL playoffs, #TrophyLekeAa cry by Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa team news: Probable XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernán Santana, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam le Fondre, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Iván Garrido González, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa h2h

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have come up against each other on 17 occasions since the inception of the competition. And FC Goa seem to enjoy an edge over their rivals of the night with seven victories to their credit. Mumbai City FC had racked up five wins against FC Goa, while five games ended in a draw.

Also Read | Man City boss Guardiola heaps praise on Mumbai City FC after ISL 2021 Shield win

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa prediction

The previous two games between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa ended in a draw. The clash is expected to end in a 1-1 draw with Mumbai City FC advancing into the final, courtesy of the away-goal rule.

Note: The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Mumbai City FC Twitter