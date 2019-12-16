Mumbai City FC Players Go Berserk Celebrating With Fans After Bengaluru FC Win; Watch Clip

Mumbai City FC defeated Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Mumbai City scored thrice, while conceding twice in the game. The players were seen celebrating with the travelling fans after their third goal in the injury time of the match.

Bengaluru vs Mumbai: Subhasish Bose scored the first goal for Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City defender Subhasish Bose opened his team’s scoring in the 12th minute of the match. Both the teams tried to maintain their control over the game, but Mumbai City were the ones leading at the end of the first half. Mumbai were however in some trouble after an own goal from defender Mato Grgic in the 58th minute.

Bengaluru vs Mumbai: Diego Carlos struck Mumbai City FC's second goal of the match

The travelling side were back in the game after a strike from Diego Carlos in the 77th minute, giving a much-needed lead for Mumbai. However, a foul from Sathak Golui was penalised by the referee and Sunil Chhetri was quick to convert the penalty. Bengaluru were now level with Mumbai. The match seemed to be ending in a draw, with both sides looking to share equal points. However, Mumbai City’s Rowllin Borges scored in the injury time of the match to secure three points for his side.

Bengaluru vs Mumbai: Bengaluru FC suffered their first defeat against Mumbai City FC this season

A win for Bengaluru FC would have made the team top the ISL points table. This was the defending champion's first defeat of the season. However, they are now placed third in the table, two points adrift of league leaders FC Goa. They have won thrice, while having drawn 4 games out of 8 matches. Bengaluru will next play against NorthEast United on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Bengaluru vs Mumbai: Mumbai City FC are now sixth in the ISL points table

Mumbai City FC are now sixth in the ISL points table with 10 points. This win was their second of the season while having drawn on four occasions and losing twice. Mumbai will next play against Jamshedpur FC on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

