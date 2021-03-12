Mumbai City FC's Road To ISL 2020-21 Final Ahead Of Showdown With ATK Mohun Bagan

As many as 18 penalties were needed to decide the winner of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final 2nd leg between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa on Sunday. In the end, Sergio Lobera's men held on to their nerves to win 6-5 on penalties and make it to their first-ever ISL final. As the Islanders will face ATK Mohun Bagan for the title on Saturday, March 13, here's a look at every game in Mumbai City FC's remarkable run to the final.

Every league game in Mumbai City FC's journey to clinch ISL Shield

Mumbai City FC finished the league season at the summit of the standings with 40 points from their 20 games. Sergio Lobera's men won 12, drew four and lost four in the league and were, in fact, level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan at the end of the league season but clinched the ISL Shield thanks to their superior goal difference. In their final ISL league game, Mumbai City FC earned a 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan to clinch the ISL Shield for the second time in their history.

Matchday 1: NorthEast United FC 1-0 Mumbai City FC

Matchday 2: FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Matchday 3: Mumbai City FC 3-0 East Bengal FC

Matchday 4: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Odisha FC

Matchday 5: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC

Matchday 6: Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

Matchday 7: HyderabadFC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Matchday 8: Mumbai City 2-0 Kerala Blasters

Matchday 9: Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City

Matchday 10: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City

Matchday 11: Mumbai City 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Matchday 12: East Bengal FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Matchday 13: Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC 1-2 NorthEast United FC

Matchday 15: Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 Mumbai City

Matchday 16: Mumbai City FC 3-3 FC Goa

Matchday 17: Mumbai City FC 2-4 Bengaluru FC

Matchday 18: Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC

Matchday 19: Odisha FC 1-6 Mumbai City FC

Matchday 20: Mumbai City FC 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Two-legged semi-final tie vs FC Goa which went down to the wire

After winning the ISL Shield, Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa over the two-legged ISL semi-final. The first leg ended 2-2 while the second was a goalless affair. However, Mumbai prevailed 6-5 on penalties in a shootout that ebbed and flowed to make it to their maiden ISL final.

English star Adam le Fondre is currently the top scorer for Mumbai City FC with 11 goals to his name, while his strike partner Bartholomew Ogbeche has found the net eight times this campaign. Bipin Singh has also chipped in with five goals for the Islanders.

ISL 2021 final live stream: Where to watch Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan live?

The ISL final between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 13 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In India, the game will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The ISL final live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

