Last Updated:

Mumbai City FC's Road To ISL 2020-21 Final Ahead Of Showdown With ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC won the ISL Shield in dramatic fashion before beating FC Goa on penalties over the two-legged semi-final to enter their maiden ISL final.

Written By
Arnold Dsouza
mumbai city fc

As many as 18 penalties were needed to decide the winner of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final 2nd leg between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa on Sunday. In the end, Sergio Lobera's men held on to their nerves to win 6-5 on penalties and make it to their first-ever ISL final. As the Islanders will face ATK Mohun Bagan for the title on Saturday, March 13, here's a look at every game in Mumbai City FC's remarkable run to the final. 

READ | Who is Bartholomew Ogbeche? Mumbai City FC star who helped the team to the top of ISL

Every league game in Mumbai City FC's journey to clinch ISL Shield

Mumbai City FC finished the league season at the summit of the standings with 40 points from their 20 games. Sergio Lobera's men won 12, drew four and lost four in the league and were, in fact, level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan at the end of the league season but clinched the ISL Shield thanks to their superior goal difference. In their final ISL league game, Mumbai City FC earned a 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan to clinch the ISL Shield for the second time in their history.

READ | Mumbai Indians congratulate Mumbai City FC on winning ISL League Shield
  • Matchday 1: NorthEast United FC 1-0 Mumbai City FC 
  • Matchday 2:  FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC
  • Matchday 3: Mumbai City FC 3-0 East Bengal FC
  • Matchday 4: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Odisha FC
  • Matchday 5: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC
  • Matchday 6: Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC
  • Matchday 7: HyderabadFC 0-2 Mumbai City FC
  • Matchday 8:  Mumbai City 2-0 Kerala Blasters
  • Matchday 9: Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City
  • Matchday 10: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City
  • Matchday 11: Mumbai City 0-0 Hyderabad FC
  • Matchday 12: East Bengal FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC
  • Matchday 13: Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC
  • Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC 1-2 NorthEast United FC
  • Matchday 15: Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 Mumbai City
  • Matchday 16: Mumbai City FC 3-3 FC Goa
  • Matchday 17: Mumbai City FC 2-4 Bengaluru FC
  • Matchday 18: Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC
  • Matchday 19: Odisha FC 1-6 Mumbai City FC
  • Matchday 20: Mumbai City FC 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Two-legged semi-final tie vs FC Goa which went down to the wire

After winning the ISL Shield, Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa over the two-legged ISL semi-final. The first leg ended 2-2 while the second was a goalless affair. However, Mumbai prevailed 6-5 on penalties in a shootout that ebbed and flowed to make it to their maiden ISL final.

READ | Mumbai City FC post zestful clip ahead of ISL playoffs, #TrophyLekeAa cry by Ranbir Kapoor

English star Adam le Fondre is currently the top scorer for Mumbai City FC with 11 goals to his name, while his strike partner Bartholomew Ogbeche has found the net eight times this campaign. Bipin Singh has also chipped in with five goals for the Islanders.

ISL 2021 final live stream: Where to watch Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan live? 

The ISL final between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 13 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In India, the game will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The ISL final live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. 

 

Image Credits - Mumbai City FC Instagram

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND