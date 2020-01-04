The Debate
Mumbai City FC Vs ATK Live Streaming Details, Team News And Predicted XI

Football News

Mumbai City are currently on the fourth spot of the points table with four wins in 10 games (Draws 4, Losses 2). Keep reading for the live streaming details.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC host ATK for their Matchday 11 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Mumbai City are currently on the fourth spot of the points table with four wins in 10 games (Draws 4, Losses 2). The Mumbai-based side have a total of 16 points to their name. Mumbai City FC have not lost a single game in their last five clashes (Wins 3 Draws 2). The hosts have found the net 17 times this season and conceded 17 goals. They have a goal difference of 0. As for ATK, they are on the third spot of the points table with 5 wins in 10 games (Draws 3, Losses 2). ATK have managed to bag a total of 18 points in the season with a goal difference of +10.

Mumbai City vs ATK: Live Streaming Details

  1. Competition: Indian Super League
  2. Date and Time: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 7:30 PM
  3. Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  4. Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Mumbai City vs ATK: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC:

Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou. 

ATK:

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez, Armando Sosa Pena, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Published:
