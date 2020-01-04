Mumbai City FC Vs ATK Live Streaming Details, Team News And Predicted XI

Mumbai City FC host ATK for their Matchday 11 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Mumbai City are currently on the fourth spot of the points table with four wins in 10 games (Draws 4, Losses 2). The Mumbai-based side have a total of 16 points to their name. Mumbai City FC have not lost a single game in their last five clashes (Wins 3 Draws 2). The hosts have found the net 17 times this season and conceded 17 goals. They have a goal difference of 0. As for ATK, they are on the third spot of the points table with 5 wins in 10 games (Draws 3, Losses 2). ATK have managed to bag a total of 18 points in the season with a goal difference of +10.

We begin the new decade at 🏠, and it's a big one! 🤩



3⃣ big points on the line as we welcome @ATKFC to the Arena! 💙#MCFCATK #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/iiRIC7yv4x — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 4, 2020

Mumbai City vs ATK: Live Streaming Details

Competition: Indian Super League Date and Time: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Mumbai City vs ATK: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC:

Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.

ATK:

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez, Armando Sosa Pena, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

