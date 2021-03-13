Mumbai City Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, ISL Final Live

The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to bring down the curtains on its seventh edition with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, March 13. The ISL 2021 final between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Here's a look at the Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview

Mumbai City FC edged past FC Goa in a thrilling second leg of their semi-final clash. After the first leg ended 2-2, the second leg ended goalless after extra time forcing a penalty shootout to determine the winner. The Islanders advanced to the final after an entertaining shoot-out, winning 6-5 over the Gaurs after 18 penalties. Mumbai finished at the summit of the ISL league table.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan FC got past NorthEast United FC with an aggregate 3-2 win over the two legs of the second semi-final. The first leg was a 1-1 draw before the Mariners managed to eke out a 2-1 win in the second leg. ATK finished second on the ISL league table.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news, injuries and suspensions

For Mumbai City, Mandar Rao Dessai will be suspended for the ISL final.

For ATK Mohun Bagan, Edu Garcia's fitness remains a concern. Michael Soosairaj and Jobby Justin, however, will miss out due to injury.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction and H2H record

This is the first time that both these teams have made it to the ISL final. Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan met twice earlier in the league season with Mumbai winning both games. In fact, Mumbai's win over ATK Mohun Bagan on the final day of the league season saw them clinch the ISL Shield.

ISL final live: Where to watch Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan live?

In India, the ISL final will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The live telecast of the game will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and their respective HD TV channels. The Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

