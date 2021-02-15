Mumbai City Vs Bengaluru Live: Where To Watch ISL Live, Team News, Match Preview

Mumbai City FC lock horns against Bengaluru FC in their upcoming Indian Super League match on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium on February 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Mumbai City vs Bengaluru live, playing 11, team news, and other details of this ISL encounter.

Second-placed Mumbai City FC will take on Bengaluru FC who are currently ranked seventh in the ISL standings. While the hosts have already secured a top-four spot, the visitors will be aiming to get an important win and pocket three points as they look to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru Team News

Sergio Lobera will not be able to call upon Hugo Boumous with the French midfielder remaining suspended and will likely miss two matches for Mumbai City FC. Apart from him, the Islanders have all the players available for selection and will walk into the match with a strong squad to choose from.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will miss the services of Pratik Chaudhari as the defender has accumulated four yellow cards and remains suspended to feature in their clash against Mumbai City FC. The defensive duo of Juanan and Rahul Bheke have suffered from major injuries and will remain sidelined for the rest of the ongoing ISL season.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru Predicted Playing 11

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Fran Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Ajith Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri

Where to watch Mumbai City vs Bengaluru live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Mumbai City vs Bengaluru live will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru Prediction

Despite their recent slip up in form, Mumbai City have a fantastic record against Bengaluru FC. The hosts start the match as heavy favourites and will aim to secure their top spot with 3 points on Monday. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we expect the islanders to walk away with the win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC