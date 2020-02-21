Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming Details, Match Preview And ISL Standings

Mumbai City FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. Mumbai are currently fourth in the ISL standings and would potentially be knocked out of the competition with a defeat on Friday. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, would look to secure a victory and push for a place in the top 4 in the ISL standings. Here are the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin live streaming and more details.
Mumbai City FC have had a decent campaign so far in the ISL this season and they would hope to cap it off with a victory in the final game of the season, to potentially clinch an ISL playoff spot. Mumbai City FC saw their 4-match unbeaten streak snapped in their last game, where they were comprehensively beaten by table-toppers FC Goa. However, the Mumbai franchise have an advantage in the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin fixtures, winning four of the last five matchups.
Chennaiyin FC would enter the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday knowing that three points in the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin fixture could go a long way in securing a top 4 finish. Chennaiyin are 5th in the ISL standings but have a game in hand over 4th placed Mumbai City FC and three points would potentially hand them a top-four spot. The Chennai-based franchise are unbeaten in the last seven games and enter as favourites in the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin clash.
