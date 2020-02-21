The Debate
Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming Details, Match Preview And ISL Standings

Football News

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin: Mumbai City FC host Chennaiyin FC in a virtual quarter-final of the Indian Super League 2020 on Friday at Mumbai Football Arena.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin

Mumbai City FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. Mumbai are currently fourth in the ISL standings and would potentially be knocked out of the competition with a defeat on Friday. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, would look to secure a victory and push for a place in the top 4 in the ISL standings. Here are the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin live streaming and more details.

Also Read: ISL: Sougou Confident Of Taking Mumbai City To Playoffs

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin preview

Mumbai City FC have had a decent campaign so far in the ISL this season and they would hope to cap it off with a victory in the final game of the season, to potentially clinch an ISL playoff spot. Mumbai City FC saw their 4-match unbeaten streak snapped in their last game, where they were comprehensively beaten by table-toppers FC Goa. However, the Mumbai franchise have an advantage in the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin fixtures, winning four of the last five matchups.

Chennaiyin FC would enter the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday knowing that three points in the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin fixture could go a long way in securing a top 4 finish. Chennaiyin are 5th in the ISL standings but have a game in hand over 4th placed Mumbai City FC and three points would potentially hand them a top-four spot. The Chennai-based franchise are unbeaten in the last seven games and enter as favourites in the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin clash.

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin: ISL Standings

 

Also Read: RB Leipzig Misplace Kit Box Ahead Of Tottenham Clash; Werner Sports A Different Kit

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin: Last five matches

  • 21 Oct 2019: Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City (0-1)
  • 6 Dec 2018: Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin (2-0)
  • 3 Nov 2018: Chennaiyin  vs Mumbai City FC (0-1)
  • 3 Mar 2018: Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City (1-0)
  • 10 Dec 2017: Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin (1-0)

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin Team News

  • Anwar Ali, Serge Kevyn, Bipin Singh and Bidyananda Singh will miss the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin match due to their respective injuries.
  • Chennaiyin FC have all their players available for the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC clash.

Also Read: Chelsea Identifies Three Targets Ahead Of Summer Transfer Window

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin: Predicted playing XIs

  • Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mohammad Rafique, Pratik Chowdhary, Mato Grgic, Subhashish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Pranjal Bhumij, Pape Sougou
  • Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin live streaming details and match schedule

  • Competition: Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin, ISL Group Stage

  • Where: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

  • When: Friday, February 21, 2020.

  • Kick-Off: 7:30 PM IST

  • Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin live streaming: Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV.

Also Read: FC Goa Stars Dedicate Historic Feat To Supporters

Published:
COMMENT
