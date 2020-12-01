Mumbai City Vs East Bengal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC will face Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal on Matchday 13 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The game between Mumbai City and East Bengal is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST on December 1. Here's a look at the Mumbai City vs East Bengal team news, Mumbai City vs East Bengal live stream details and our Mumbai City vs East Bengal prediction ahead of the crunch game.

ALSO READ: Messi 'has No Passion For Football' While Ronaldo Has A Bit, Claims Benfica's Jorge Jesus

Mumbai City vs East Bengal prediction and match preview

Mumbai City began their ISL campaign with a 1-0 defeat against NorthEast United after playing with 10 men for just over 45 minutes. However, the Islanders recorded their first win of the season against FC Goa on Wednesday thanks to a late penalty from Adam Le Fondre. It was his first goal in the ISL and Mumbai City's first in this edition. Sergio Lobera's men will be hoping to make it two wins in two when they face East Bengal on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan Attempted To Seal Messi Transfer For €250 MILLION In 2006: Ex-Barcelona Chief

On the other hand, East Bengal suffered defeat in their first ISL game and it came against local rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Robbie Fowler's side dominated possession and created more than enough opportunities to score but ATK Mohun Bagan were more clinical in front of goal as they won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Mumbai City vs East Bengal prediction is a 1-1 draw.

Mumbai City vs East Bengal team news, injuries and suspensions

For Mumbai City, Raynier Fernandes is a doubt after picking up a groin injury. However, midfielder Ahmed Jahouh will be available after serving his suspension for a red card against NorthEast United. The dilemma for Lobera is whether to start Bartholomew Ogbeche or Cy Goddard in his attack as the latter put in a decent shift in the 1-0 win against FC Goa.

ALSO READ: Jack Grealish Calls To 'get Rid' Of VAR After Aston Villa Denied Late Equaliser In PL Game

For SC East Bengal, there is concern over the fitness of striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway. Although Fowler has options in his squad, he is unlikely to make any drastic changes to the team that suffered defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL Live: How to watch Mumbai City vs East Bengal live in India?

In India, the Mumbai City vs East Bengal game will telecast live on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (7:30 pm IST). The Mumbai City vs East Bengal live stream will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona Death: Spanish Footballer Gets death Threats For Dishonoring Argentine Icon

Image Credits - Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal Twitter