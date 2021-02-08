Mumbai City Vs Goa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Standings

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC lock horns on Monday on Matchday 16 of the Indian Super League. The match is set to be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on February 8 with the kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Mumbai City vs Goa live stream, playing 11, and other match details.

Mumbai City FC have been one of the most entertaining teams so far in the league as Sergio Lobera’s men have scored goals for fun and also boast of the best defensive record in the Indian Super League 20-21 season. Currently at the top of the ISL standings, the Islanders have registered 10 wins from 15 games accumulating 33 points. Walking into the match following a narrow 1-2 win against Kerala Blasters, Sergio Lobera’s men will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win on Monday.

FC Goa on the other hand walk into the match following an 8-game unbeaten streak. However, the Gaurs had their last four outings end in draws as Juan Ferrando will be looking to convert those draws into wins and eye a spot for themselves in the playoff. They are currently slotted 5th on the table with 5 wins from fifteen matches and a win against Mumbai City FC will propel them into the top 4.

Mumbai City vs Goa team news: Predicted Playing 11

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hernan Sanatana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa- Dheeraj Singh, Adil Khan, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Where to watch Mumbai City vs Goa live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Mumbai City vs Goa live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Mumbai City vs Goa Prediction

Mumbai City FC walked away as winners during the last head to head meeting of both teams in November last year. The Islanders managed to snatch three points riding on Adam Le Fondre's penalty kick in the 90th minutes of the game and will be hoping to better their performance this time around. FC Goa, on the other hand, will be looking to stop Sergio Lobera's men from completing a double and avoid a fifth consecutive draw. We predict a Mumbai City FC to pocket a win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Goa