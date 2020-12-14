Mumbai City Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL 2020 Game Preview

Mumbai City FC square off against Jamshedpur FC in Monday's fixture of the Hero Indian Super League. The match is scheduled to be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur live stream, Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur team news and other details of the game.

After a slow start to the season, Mumbai City FC have hit the top gear. They started off their campaign with a loss to NorthEast United FC. However, with 4 consecutive wins on the run, the Islanders are currently at the top of the ISL table.

Also Read How To Watch Champions League draw Live, Team Pots, TV Channel And Possible Fixtures

Jamshedpur FC also started off their campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC. However, they managed to split points in their next 2 games with two consecutive draws against Odisha and Hyderabad. The Jamshedpur FC are currently slotted 7th on the Indian Super League table as Owen Coyle's team could register only a single win from their five matches.

How to watch Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur live

Football fans can watch the live broadcast of the game on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the official social media handles of the respective teams as well as the official social channels of the Hero Indian Super League for live match updates.

Also Read Arsenal Fan Covers Eyes With Coronavirus Mask As Gunners Lose To Burnley At Home

Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur team news

As confirmed by head Sergio Lobera, Mumbai City FC will play without Mandar Rao Dessai as he left the bio-bubble due to some personal reason. With Mumbai set to play 3 matches in eight days, we expect Lobera to make some changes to the starting 11.

Head coach Owen Coyle will be without the services of Laldinliana Renthlei who was sent off in their last game. The right-back remains suspended for the match against Mumbai. They will also be without Nick Fitzgerald, Joyner Lourenco and Narender Gehlot, who are unfit for the match.

Also Read Neymar Injury Update: PSG Superstar In TEARS After Being Stretchered Off The Pitch Vs Lyon

Predicted Starting 11

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh, Mehtab Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Adam le Fondre.

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP (GK), Karan Amin, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Issac Vanmalsawma.

Also Read Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Gets Closer To Pele’s BIG Goals Record With Levante Winner

Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur prediction

Mumbai City FC has been in great form since the start of their ISL campaign and starts the match as favorites. They are likely to walk away with a win at the end of the game and continue to assert their dominance in the ongoing campaign.

Prediction- Mumbai City FC 3-1 Jamshedpur FC