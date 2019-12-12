MUN Vs ALK Dream11 Prediction, Match News, Squad Details And Updates

Manchester United will take on AZ Alkmaar in their final Europa League group stage match on December 12, 2019. The Red Devils currently top Group L with 10 points. They still require a point to secure top spot ahead of the knockout stages. Alkmaar trail Manchester United by just one point and will top Group L if they manage to beat the home team on Thursday evening. Here is the MUN vs ALK Dream11 match prediction and other updates.
Manchester United predicted line-up
Sergio Romero (GK), Ashley Young, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood.
AZ Alkmaar predicted line-up
Marco Bizot (GK), Jonas Svensson, Stijn Wuytens, Ron Vlaar, Owen Wijndal, Dani de Wit, Jordy Clasie, Teun Koopmeiners, Calvin Stengs, Ferdy Druijf, Ousamma Idrissi.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Ashley Young, Axel Tuanzebe, Ron Vlaar, Owen Wijndal
Midfielders: Juan Mata, Jordy Clasie, Calvin Stengs, Andreas Pereira
Forwards: Ousamma Idrissi, Daniel James (C), Mason Greenwood (VC)
“We want to win the last game at home and win the group.”— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2019
Axel Tuanzebe says #MUFC are taking nothing for granted ahead of our #UEL encounter with AZ Alkmaar 🏆
