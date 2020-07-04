MUN Vs BOU Dream11 Prediction, team, Preview, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United will host relegation-threatened Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday, July 4 with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm local time (7:30 pm IST). The Red Devils are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table while Bournemouth are struggling in 19th. Here's the MUN vs BOU Dream11 prediction, MUN vs BOU Dream11 team and the MUN vs BOU Dream11 top picks for the Premier League clash this weekend.

MUN vs BOU Dream11 prediction and preview

Manchester United are currently unbeaten in their last 15 games across all competitions and remain in the hunt for a top-four finish. Solskjaer's side are only two points behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who occupy the fourth spot on the Premier League table. On the other hand, Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are staring at relegation with 27 points from 32 games. The Cherries have lost all three of their matches since the resumption of football last month. Based on the current run of form, Manchester United are likely to bag the three points at the Theatre of Dreams.

Can you name the #MUFC starting XI that will line up against Bournemouth on Saturday? 🧐



Predict our team and formation for the chance to win prizes! 🎁#MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2020

MUN vs BOU Dream11 prediction: Probable line ups and injuries

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he might rotate a few players while stating that the congested fixtures may cause unwanted injuries to his players. However, the hosts have no fresh injury concerns for their encounter against Bournemouth with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe still on the sidelines. For the visitors, Callum Wilson will serve the second of his two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards. Bournemouth will also be without Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels, who are continuing their recovery from knee injuries.

Manchester United probable starting line-up - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Bournemouth probable starting line-up - Ramsdale; Stacey, Mepham, Ake, Smith; Brooks, L. Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Stanislas; King

MUN vs BOU Dream11 prediction: MUN vs BOU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ramsdale

Defenders - Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof

Midfielders - Pogba, Fernandes, Gosling, Cook, Lerma

Forwards - Rashford (C), Martial (VC)

MUN vs BOU Dream11 prediction: MUN vs BOU Dream11 top picks

MUN vs BOU Dream11 top picks for Manchester United - Rashford, Martial

MUN vs BOU Dream11 top picks for Bournemouth - Gosling, Lerma

Note: The MUN vs BOU Dream11 prediction, MUN vs BOU Dream11 top picks and MUN vs BOU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MUN vs BOU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

